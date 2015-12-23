Kyle is a Technical Instructor at DevelopIntelligence. He spends his time reading, coding, biking, and exploring live music in Denver. He enjoys trying to make technical concepts more approachable and likes tinkering with music and mapping APIs.
Kyle's articles
ES6 Collections: Using Map, Set, WeakMap, WeakSet
JavaScript
MSDN's Kyle Pennell introduces the new ES6 collections Map, Set, WeakMap, WeakSet, explaining how and when to use these new data collection types.
The Joys of Block Scoping with ES6
Microsoft Tech
Kyle Pennell explains why the two new ES6 variable keywords, const and let, are helpful in giving block scoping.