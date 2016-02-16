Moritz is a German front-end developer living in Berlin. Although Germans typically have a thing for extra long compound words, he's a friend of short functions.
Moritz's articles
Clean Code with ES6 Default Parameters & Property Shorthands
By Moritz Kröger,
Moritz Kröger shows to use ES6 default parameters and property shorthands to help speed up development and write cleaner, clearer and more organized code.
Redux without React — State Management in Vanilla JavaScript
By Moritz Kröger,
Moritz Kröger discusses his experiences of using Redux without React — the problems faced, the solutions attempted and the lessons learned along the way.
Untangling Spaghetti Code: How to Write Maintainable JavaScript
By Moritz Kröger,
Refactoring a legacy code base? Moritz Kröger shows you how to achieve maintainable JavaScript with tests, linting and modularization.
How to Write Atom Packages Using Vanilla JavaScript
By Moritz Kröger,
Learn how to write Atom packages using vanilla JavaScript, with this overview by Moritz Kröger. No CoffeeScript required!
ES2016: Should the Future of JavaScript Be Developer-Driven?
By Tim Severien, Moritz Kröger,
Tim Severien and Moritz Kröger debate if the decision to rename ES2016 method Array.prototype.includes is good for the direction of the language as a whole.