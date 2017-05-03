Using Font Awesome with WordPress
By Simon Codrington,
Using Font Awesome with WordPress is exceptionally easy. They're an easy way to add fully responsive, customizable icons, without using images or sprites.
By Larry Alton,
Are you considering using WordPress, and have some worries about it based on things you've heard? Larry debunks some common WordPress myths in this post.
By Muhammad Owais Alam,
Have you ever wanted to customize WooCommerce product pages to make them really fit your site? Take a look here to find out how!
By Chris La Nauze,
Are you considering migrating from WordPress.com to a self-hosted WordPress site? Chris explores some tips and tricks to make that process smoother for you!
By Vishnu Ajit,
Do you want to learn plugin development for WordPress? This post takes you through developing a simple mass category creator plugin as a tutorial!
By Jenni McKinnon,
Want to personalize your site for visitors from various countries or locales? Take a look at this guide on geo-targeting WordPress content!
By Tahir Taous,
Forms are essential for most websites. In this article we cover the most popular, regularly updated and free contact form plugins for WordPress available.
By Jason Daszkewicz,
Have you used Google's Accelerated Mobile Pages to display your content to mobile audiences? Take a look at some pointers on using AMP with WordPress here!
By Abbas Suterwala,
Are you creating a WordPress theme that you'd like to appeal to the widest possible audience? Learn how to add internationalization to your WordPress theme!
By David Attard,
Are you working on making your WordPress site more secure, more efficient, and more optimized? Take a look at these 4 reasons to use a CDN for WordPress.
By Collins Agbonghama,
Do you use custom post types? You can add a contextual help tab to custom post type screens, to provide context specific instructions. Here's how!
By Jeff Smith,
WordPress contributors square off, trying to determine the best JavaScript framework for WordPress (React vs Vue.js!). Which framework do you support?
By Henry Rise,
Do you sell WordPress themes on ThemeForest, or have any interest in starting? Check out this inside look from ThemeRex, a five year Envato vendor!
By Cody Arsenault,
Interested in learning about Brotli Compression and its effects on WordPress performance? Take a look and find out if it's worth implementing!
By Maedah Batool,
Are you still manually backing up your WordPress site? Take a look at these two plugins to begin taking incremental backups quickly and easily!
By Amit Diwan,
Do you want to create online courses on your WordPress site? Learning Management System plugins are easy to use! Get started creating your courses today!
By Jeff Smith,
How do you feel about WordPress - world-class content management system, or antiquated & insecure? Jeff responds to some criticisms of the platform.
By Paul Swanson,
Are you searching for the best ecommerce theme for your WordPress site, or for a client? Take a look at our 7 recommended ecommerce themes of 2017!
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Interested in getting an SSL certificate for your WordPress website? You have several options to secure WordPress and your user data - take a look!
By Nathan Segal,
Do you use a WordPress blog, and wish to automate your social media posting of new blog entries? Learn how to use JetPack to do so!
By Katie Keith,
Are you trying to choose from the many available WordPress table plugins? Here's our guide to help you identify your needs and pick the best from the crowd!