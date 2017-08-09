Vishnu Ajit is the Founder of Rufora Web Technologies which is a web design & digital marketing company in the God’s own country of Kerala. Vishnu and his team work hard day and night to make terrific WordPress websites. He is a hard worker and so is his team. To know more about him follow his Twitter feed @ruforaweb , that way you’ll be notified of all content Vishnu posts in his WordPress developer blog.
Vishnu's article
Learn Plugin Development with a Bulk Category Creator
WordPress
By Vishnu Ajit,
Do you want to learn plugin development for WordPress? This post takes you through developing a simple mass category creator plugin as a tutorial!