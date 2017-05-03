Katie is Operations Director at UK WordPress agency Barn2 Media. Having co-founded the company back in 2009, she spends her days writing about WordPress and helping clients to get the most out of their websites. She loves hiking on Dartmoor in the UK countryside where she lives, with her husband and daughter.
Katie's article
WordPress Table Plugins: The Complete Guide
WordPress
By Katie Keith,
Are you trying to choose from the many available WordPress table plugins? Here's our guide to help you identify your needs and pick the best from the crowd!