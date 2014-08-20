Building a Today Extension for iOS 8
By Jordan Morgan,
One of iOS 8s most powerful new features is the concept of extensions and it's surprisingly easy to create one for your App. Jordan Morgan shows you how.
By Annarita Tranfici,
With the multitude of devices, we no longer have complete control over how icons will look. Annarita Tranfici looks at solutions to tackle this challenge.
By Jay Raj,
The options for hybrid mobile app development change on an almost weekly basis. Jay Ray shows us his favorite seven.
By Joyce Echessa,
Apple have introduced new tools for building adaptive interfaces in iOS 8. They are very thorough but offer great potential. Joyce Echessa shows us more.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Content Providers in Android help you manage App Data through a central repository of data. Aldo Ziflaj demonstrates how to use them with a ToDo App.
By David Turnbull,
Interested in getting started with Swift Development? We cover the complete basics with a traditional "Hello World" example.
By Jay Raj,
We look further into Onsen UI, with a tutorial on getting authentication into your Cordova App.
By Chris Ward,
SitePoint was represented well at TechCrunch Disrupt this year. What did we see, hear and learn? Quite a lot!
By Annarita Tranfici,
Increasingly, users are frequently using multiple devices at once. How do we design a great experience for this?
By Elio Qoshi,
What are the best reference devices for developing mobile apps? We take a look at iOS, Android, Windows Phone and Firefox OS.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to submit your freshly created pebble app to the platforms app store.
By Jay Raj,
Jay Raj introduces to a new framework for cross platform mobile development… Yes, there's another one!
By Julius Parishy,
Swift's type system is designed to enforce strict rules for our code. Sometimes we need to utilise legacy C libraries, we look at best practises for this.
By Annarita Tranfici,
Annarita Tranfici shows us 5 mobile design patterns to make the UX in our apps truly successful.
By Joyce Echessa,
UIKit Dynamics in iOS 8 allows you to add real-life behaviours and animations to your apps with very little code. We show you how using Swift.
By Jay Raj,
Jay Raj shows us more mobile web magic with Angular Mobile UI, including creating signup functionality.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
AldoZiflaj introduces us to a Vagrant configuration that's perfect for getting started with cross platform mobile development.
By Enrico Sustayo,
iOS 8 and Mac OS X Yosemite finally introduce an extensions framework open to all developers. Enrico Susatyo summarises what is now available to us.
By Chris Dawes,
Sencha ExtJS5 introduces many new features to create amazing cross-platform Apps. Chris Dawes shows us the highlights.
By Annarita Tranfici,
You cannot create a good user experience without functional navigation. Annarita Tranfici looks at some of the patterns that can be utilised to create one.
By Jen Looper,
Spark OS is a new operating system designed to make IoT development easier. We take a look at how it works and what it can do.
By Aleksander Koko,
In part three of our series on Intel XDK Aleksander Koko looks at Testing, Debugging and building a cross platform app.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
If you are developing an Android application, you will likely need to store data somewhere and ORMs, Aldo Ziflaj looks at five of the best to consider.
By Craig Buckler,
Should we consider the real cost of using free web fonts? Are our responsive layouts really responsive when we add 500Kb of font files?
By Amit Diwan,
Wearables are set to redefine the world and how we interact with it, lets take a look through some advice and resources to get your skills up to date.
By Aleksander Koko,
Lets get started coding a cross platform app with Intel XDK using it's inbuilt App Framework.
By Elio Qoshi,
You've created a great Android app, now what about the icon? Elio Qoshi discusses some simple tips on getting your icons Material Design ready.
By Annarita Tranfici,
There are so many other places your users could be instead of using your app, so why do we insist on annoying them so much?
By Aleksander Koko,
Intel XDK is a new option for cross platform development. It keeps things simple by including all possible target platforms and tools that may be useful.
By Jay Raj,
Mobile Angular UI is a new framework that combines AngularJS and Bootstrap to create an awesome method of creating mobile web apps.