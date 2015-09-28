Skip to main content

Jad Joubran

Jad Joubran

Jad is a Google Developer Expert and fullstack teacher. He's on a mission to inspire developers around the world by coaching at Le Wagon coding bootcamp and regularly speaking at international conferences. Lately, Jad's focus lies on spreading knowledge about Progressive Web Apps and mentoring developers through online courses, blog articles and workshops for startups & enterprises.

Jad's article