Suggesting Carbon with Composer – Date and Time the Right Way
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno looks at Carbon, a library extending the basic DateTime PHP class, and implements it in a live project instead of pure string outputs of dates!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno looks at Carbon, a library extending the basic DateTime PHP class, and implements it in a live project instead of pure string outputs of dates!
By Reza Lavarian,
Reza goes through Elixir, a Laravel addon for front-end asset management. Compilation, minification, optimization, versioning and more - check it out!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno looks at PHP-HTTP, a project aiming to fully abstract HTTP client implementations in libraries / apps. In this tutorial, we break free from Guzzle5!
By Reza Lavarian,
M. Reza explains how Laravel's facades work and shows you how to reimplement them in any non-Laravel project! Facades in Silex? Yes please!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno demonstrates how easy it is to extend the default Diffbot PHP client and get it to fetch custom data from completely custom webpage types
By Nicola Pietroluongo,
Nicola Pietroluongo takes a look at the new randomness functions in PHP 7, compares them to "rand", and introduces alternatives for older PHP versions.
By Reza Lavarian,
Reza Lavaryan demonstrates the use of Laravel's task scheduler - a solution to version controller cronjobs and advanced Laravel Artisan commands!
By Srinivas Rao,
Srinivas Rao goes through the entire process of building an augmented reality app for Android in Unity with Vuforia, without writing a single line of code!
By Lukas White,
OCR in PHP is possible! Lukas White builds a simple Silex app into which a user can upload an image, and get the text from image accurately extracted.
By Andrew Carter,
Andrew Carter explains the Flyweight Design Pattern - a relatively unknown pattern in PHP land - using the familiar example of a FileFactory and enums.
By Zdravko Jakupec,
Zdravko shows you how easy it is to save and load player data in Unity - persisting to hard drive and reading from it. Start making awesome games today!
By Christopher Pitt,
Christopher Pitt re-introduces generators on a practical demo by reading and writing large CSV files while using very little memory.
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith looks at Flarum, the soon to be released PHP forum. We talk about features, installation, customization, and more!
By Younes Rafie,
Docker Explained! Younes goes through the process of building a sample Laravel + MySQL app powered by two docker containers - check it out!
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny, our Drupal expert, introduces custom display suite fields - a new feature of Drupal 8 you'll definitely need!
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan introduces Munee - a PHP lib that automates CSS, JS, LESS, SCSS, CoffeeScript etc minification and compilation, image resizing, caching, and more!
By Nicola Pietroluongo,
PuliPHP is a new paradigm-shifting tool, designed to re-revolutionize PHP package development by making it extra easy to track and share resource files.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno reviews this year's WebCamp Zagreb - a conference dedicated to web technologies and beer!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno breaks down the PHP channel's status in the quarterly review - new authors, top posts, and future plans get discussed. Give us your feedback!
By Jad Joubran,
Jad builds a Laravel + Angular skeleton app that's designed to be highly team-scalable - meaning easily extensible and adaptable to new devs on the team!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows you how easy it is to build a JavaScript + PHP chat app with Ratchet and some JS libraries. Just two files of PHP! Start messaging now!
By Nicola Pietroluongo,
Nicola makes regular expressions less scary by explaining what they do and how, and demoing some practical regex examples, explained in detail.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Have you heard of WebCamp Zagreb? It's an annual conference full of internationally renowned speakers for next to no money. Check it out!
By Younes Rafie,
Sentinel - a package to make implementing roles and authorization via ACL much easier than it used to be. Learn from Younes in this in-depth tutorial!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta takes a look at the Instagram API, and uses both Guzzle and a PHP client to access it - tune in and build your own Instagram app!
By Christopher Pitt,
Christopher Pitt goes through the process of building an extremely fast asynchronous PHP application server with Icicle and some League libraries - amazing!
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos finishes his Drupal 8 reusable forms plugin by utilizing pseudo fields and third party settings to persist configuration
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos builds a plugin base for reusable forms in Drupal 8 using the new and very powerful plugin system.
By Zdravko Jakupec,
Zdravko guides you through persisting data between scene transitions in Unity - a must have skill for any aspiring game developer!
By Vincent Quarles,
Vincent Quarles presents a step by step tutorial on building a game in Unity - a Dodger clone. Learn gamedev today!