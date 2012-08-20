Build Your Personal Brand to Boost Your Developer Career
By Adrian Sandu,
Adrian Sandu explains what a personal brand is and how building one can help boost your career. Stake your claim online and level up your brand.
By Rakhee Ghelani,
Rakhee Ghelani talks with Nathan Chan, CEO and Publisher of Foundr, a magazine that explores the stories of today's most successful entrepreneurs and digs into the art of building your brand online.
By Nadya Khoja,
Nadya extracts 15 color schemes from well-known Disney heroes and villains and beautifully illustrates how they affect the way we view these characters.
By Marianne Kipp,
When it comes to branding your business, a logo is always essential. But how much should you pay for it? Here's a lowdown on what to consider.
By Anada Lakra,
Having trouble naming your brand? Here's a excellent step-by-step process on how to name a brand from the team at 99designs.
By Andrew James,
Branding expert Andrew James looks at seven things small business owners should consider when building their branding.
By Alex Walker,
While designers seem to like it, Google's new logo has been compared to Comic Sans in some quarters. Why are we seeing such a wide discrepancy in opinion?
By Elio Qoshi,
Logos talk loudly, so it's important that they are on point with your values and your message. Elio Qoshi takes us through the rebranding of Mozilla.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Having provided us with the top 5 tools for naming your startup, Shaumik shares some tips on naming your brand.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Naming your startup is important, but it's tough to come up with ideas that aren't taken. These tools can help spark your creativity.
By Kerry Butters,
Logo design is a short and often beautiful language. Kerry Butters takes you through some of the most common pitfalls.
