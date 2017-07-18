Nadya Khoja is the Head of Marketing at Venngage Infographic Maker, an online design software for those who are lacking professional design skills. She likes to educate her readers on how to create better content and also speaks frequently on the topics of Content Marketing, Design and SEO.
Nadya's articles
15 Color Schemes From Disney Heroes and Villains
Design & UX
By Nadya Khoja,
Nadya extracts 15 color schemes from well-known Disney heroes and villains and beautifully illustrates how they affect the way we view these characters.
7 Famous Design Hacks You Can Steal From Star Wars
Design & UX
By Nadya Khoja,
For all its sci-fi modernism, Star Wars used a lot of classic methods. Nadya has extracted 7 sure-fire design hacks that you can apply to your projects.