Peter is Chief Digital Officer of CuriosityStream, a multi-platform nonfiction streaming service by the founder of Discovery Communications (Discovery Channel, Science Channel, Animal Planet, etc.). Peter is also Co-Founder of True North, a management consulting firm and digital marketing agency with clientele that includes WebMD and Salesforce.
Peter's articles
10 Terrific Time-Saving CSS Cleanup Tools
Why Paginate Your Web Forms?
5 Ways To Mitigate Risk For Any Design Project
Redesigning SitePoint: the Design Process Insider View
In the short interview below, SitePoint’s Lead Designer Peter Bakacs shares some insights on the process behind redesigning SitePoint.
Summer Reading List: DesignFestival’s 10 Most Popular Articles of 2013
Join Us For a Free Windows Phone 8 Camp This Friday!
5 App Revenue Tools That Keep Mobile Users Happy
Start Building Windows Phone Apps in 1 Day: Free Windows Phone Camp
Microsoft’s next Windows Phone Camp is this Friday, December 07 at 9:00 AM Pacific Time (GMT—8). It’s open for anyone to attend online or in person, and unlike a lot of similarly intense and intensive training, it’s free of charge.
In-App Purchases: 3 Ways to Sell App Upgrades Successfully
4 Ways to Study Your Mobile Market and Conquer Your Competition
4 Things to Consider Before Naming Your Next App
Mobile Security Showdown: Android vs. iPhone
What Apple’s New Passbook Means for iOS Developers
5 Reasons To Start Building Windows 8 Apps Right Now
In this article, Peter North gives 5 Reasons To Start Building Windows 8 Apps.
Do More Designing and Less Tweaking: Enlist Tweaky to Handle Your Minor Website Work
5 Ways to Ruin Your Next Mobile App Launch
UberConference Makes Conference Calling Faster, Easier, and Better
5 Free, Fantastic Design Resources For Catalyzing Creativity
Would You Value a Smaller iPad?
Should Your Next App Follow A Freemium Business Model?
Video Tutorial: Photo Retouching And Color Grading, Part 2
Video Tutorial: Photo Retouching And Color Grading
Five Fortune 500 Companies With Superb Mobile Apps
Do You (and Should You) Follow the iOS Human Interface Guidelines?
Raw and Responsive: Design Resources that will make your websites shine
Scan Clean, Sharp, Multi-Page Documents with CamScanner for iOS and Android
Featured Reader: Jessica Greenwalt, Freelance Designer and Founder of Pixelkeet
3D Typography, UI Design, Badges, Characters, and More
Typography, Color Palettes, Retro Effects, and More
In this article, Peter North will give you tips about desigin your site.
Featured Reader: Alex Cornell of Firespotter Labs
