Anum is Web and Graphic designer. Addicted to Photoshop and crazy for pixel perfection. She is also an active blogger, sharing her passions, skills and creative details on her blog Websoulz. She loves to connect with the community, sharing the latest design gossips and rolling her eyes on boring trends.
Anum's articles
Design a Product Mascot using Illustrator
By Anum Khan,
Good Character design can give your site/brand an emotional resonance that text logos can't ever hit. Today Anum walks you through her design process.
Using Color Psychology to Create an Effective Price Table
By Anum Khan,
Humans respond to color in different, often instinctive ways. With a knowledge of color psychology we can leverage this natural response in our designs.
Clean and Effective Contact Page Mockup Design
By Anum Khan,
Create a Gorgeous Shop App Icon in Illustrator
By Anum Khan,
Design a Flat Registration Screen in Photoshop
By Anum Khan,
Craft a Leathery Text Effect in Photoshop
By Anum Khan,
Create a Stylized Halloween Pumpkin in Photoshop
By Anum Khan,
Create a Bright Geometric Event Flyer in Photoshop
By Anum Khan,
In this tutorial, Anum Khan will use some interesting styles, patterns, techniques, and blending options to achieve the desired outcome and tantalize our viewers.
Design a Modern Pictorial Logo in Illustrator
By Anum Khan,
Create a Stylish Wall Clock Icon in Illustrator
By Anum Khan,
Create a “Lomographic” Photography Effect in Photoshop
By Anum Khan,
Create a Clean Vertical Business Card in InDesign
By Anum Khan,
Make a Delicious Donut in Photoshop
By Anum Khan,
Create a Clean Cubist Logo in Photoshop
By Anum Khan,
In this tutorial, we will create a stylish cubist logo with a clean aesthetic. We will use some interesting techniques and blending options to achieve the final outcome.
Create a Shaded, Stylized Text Effect in Photoshop
By Anum Khan,
Create a Sleek Book App Icon in Illustrator
By Anum Khan,
Give Your Ordinary Imagery a Stylized Comic Book Look
By Anum Khan,
In this article, Anum Khan will show you how to give your photos a comic strip style using Photoshop. We will use some interesting tools and filters to achieve the desired result.
Create a Stitched Badge in Illustrator
By Anum Khan,
Design a Roll-up Banner Stand in Photoshop
By Anum Khan,
Create a Futuristic 404 Page in Photoshop
By Anum Khan,
Create a Sleek, Stylish Pricing Table in Photoshop
By Anum Khan,
Create an Elegant Retro Poster in InDesign
By Anum Khan,
Create a Stunning Turntable in Illustrator
By Anum Khan,
Design a Creative Facebook Timeline Cover in Photoshop
By Anum Khan,
Create a Vectorized Jam Jar in Illustrator
By Anum Khan,
Turn Dull Photos Into Dazzling Images in Photoshop
By Anum Khan,
Create a Realistic iPhone 5 Mockup in Photoshop
By Anum Khan,
Create a Vectorized Leather Wallet in Photoshop
By Anum Khan,
Create a Sleek Vertical Business Card in InDesign
By Anum Khan,
Create a Sharp, Stylish Camera Icon in Illustrator
By Anum Khan,