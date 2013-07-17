Summer Reading List: DesignFestival’s 10 Most Popular Articles of 2013
By Peter North
Blogs
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
We’re midway through the year, and we’ve assembled a summer reading list composed of our most popular articles of the summer season. The design industry is ever-changing, but these recent hits are still brimming with potential. If you’ve missed any of our most-read revelations of the summer, make you don’t let them pass you by.
DesignFestival Summer Reading List
- Typography 101
- 5 Extremely Useful But Rarely-Used CSS Properties
- 8 CSS Properties Designers Can’t Live Without
- 20 Beautiful Flat Mobile and Web Designs
- 10 Outdated Symbols to Exclude From Your Designs
- 22 Creative, Useful iPhone/iPad Apps for Graphic Designers
- 20 Essential iPhone/iPad Apps for Web Developers
- 18 Handy Graphic Design Apps for Android Owners
- 21 Gorgeous Mobile Navigation Designs
- The Definitive Guide to CSS Transitions
Peter is Chief Digital Officer of CuriosityStream, a multi-platform nonfiction streaming service by the founder of Discovery Communications (Discovery Channel, Science Channel, Animal Planet, etc.). Peter is also Co-Founder of True North, a management consulting firm and digital marketing agency with clientele that includes WebMD and Salesforce.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns