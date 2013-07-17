Skip to main content

Summer Reading List: DesignFestival’s 10 Most Popular Articles of 2013

By Peter North

Blogs

We’re midway through the year, and we’ve assembled a summer reading list composed of our most popular articles of the summer season. The design industry is ever-changing, but these recent hits are still brimming with potential. If you’ve missed any of our most-read revelations of the summer, make you don’t let them pass you by.

DesignFestival Summer Reading List

  1. Typography 101
  2. 5 Extremely Useful But Rarely-Used CSS Properties
  3. 8 CSS Properties Designers Can’t Live Without
  4. 20 Beautiful Flat Mobile and Web Designs
  5. 10 Outdated Symbols to Exclude From Your Designs
  6. 22 Creative, Useful iPhone/iPad Apps for Graphic Designers
  7. 20 Essential iPhone/iPad Apps for Web Developers
  8. 18 Handy Graphic Design Apps for Android Owners
  9. 21 Gorgeous Mobile Navigation Designs
  10. The Definitive Guide to CSS Transitions
