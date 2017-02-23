How Much Should Your Logo Design Cost?

This post was previously published on the 99designs blog. Want the best designs to revamp your business? Consider launching a design contest on 99designs!

A logo is an essential part of any brand’s identity—it’s often the first thing a potential customer will see, and it’s critical to use a logo that stands out from the competition. As with all business spending, you want to weigh the cost of logo design against the quality and value you will gain.

Hiring a professional designer or design firm helps ensure that your final logo design will be distinctive and communicate your brand’s message. Like with any service, logo design has a range of price points and packages, and it’s important to understand what you’re getting—or not getting—for your money.

So, how much does logo design cost?

A logo can cost anywhere from $0 to tens of thousands of dollars, but if you’re a small business or startup looking for quality design, a good logo design should cost between $300-$1300.

Take a look at your budget and let us help you decide the best way to spend based on your needs.

$10-$50 $100-$800 $800-$2,500 $2,500+ Logo design options Logo maker Freelance designer or design contest Freelance designer or design contest Design agency Quality Basic and generic logos built with a selection of stock icons and fonts. Very quick turnaround time. Designers with promise but limited experience or a smaller portfolio. Experienced designers and professional service and advice. Guaranteed high-quality designs from a full-service team of creative strategists. Who should use it Extremely budget- & time-conscious businesses that are OK with a generic design Businesses that have a good understanding of the design process and would rather spend time than money Businesses that want quality on a mid-range budget Well-resourced businesses that want a complete, top-to-bottom branding package

Low cost: under $300

Logo Maker

The cheapest option for getting a logo is to make it yourself. If you’re a trained designer and know your way around Illustrator well, there ya go. If you’re not, that leads you to a logo generator.

While logo generators are the cheapest option ($0 to use the service and $10-$50 to purchase your design), they only offer limited, generic icon and font options. If you go this route and you have a fairly honed design aesthetic, you might get a usable (if generic) logo. If you don’t have any design training, you may end up with something that feels just a little off.

You may find freelancers who are willing to give you a logo for under $300. It may be a great deal, but like with all great deals you should ask yourself why you’re getting it… If it’s because you did a favor for the designer’s mom, then score one for you! If you found them on an anonymous website, it’s not unlikely they’re going to give you something as generic as you could have made yourself. (Or the design could be stolen! We constantly see designs created on 99designs pop up on low-cost freelancer websites.)

Midrange: $300-$2500

If you have a few hundred to a few thousand dollars in your budget, you’ve hit the sweet spot for logo design cost: you’re probably going to get a pretty good design, and won’t have to break the bank.

Within this price range, you have two options for getting a design: working with a freelancer or a logo design contest.

And we know: there’s a big difference between $300 and $2000. Don’t worry, we’ve made sure to break down why and when you’ll want to pay more.

Freelance designer

Using a freelance designer can be a great experience—you get an expert customizing your logo based on your feedback. However, there is a very wide range of experience, which means a broad spectrum of cost and quality of work. It’s important to vet prospective designers if you want to work one-on-one. Viewing their portfolios and testimonials is imperative, and getting a direct referral from someone you trust is even better.

When choosing a freelancer, you’ll want to consider:

how they bill (hourly vs. per project) how much experience they have

Generally, you’re going to get a higher quote from someone who has a proven track record. They will also give you a detailed breakdown of what you get for your money (or how long they anticipate your project to cost).

If you’re looking to spend $300-$800 you will likely be working with a less-tested graphic designer. This can be great if you have a clear vision, experience giving feedback on design work, and time to work out the kinks. If you’re looking more support in getting to what you want, and you don’t have hours to spend going back and forth, you should probably consider spending in the $800-$2000 range.

Logo contest

Combining the stability of flat fee pricing with a wide range of design options for your logos, a logo design contest commissions multiple design ideas from a global community of designers, giving you dozens of unique ideas for your company’s logo. During the contest (which typically takes one to two weeks to complete), you have the opportunity to interact with designers and give feedback on different versions of their designs, so you can help shape the end product.

At 99designs, logo packages range from $299 to $1299, so a business on any budget can invest in a professionally designed logo.

Like with freelancers, you can get a good design for any price, but if you pay more it will be easier to do so. When you pay more, the prize for the winning designer is bigger, too. More experienced designers participate in your contest, so you get more high-quality designs to choose from. With 99designs Gold and Platinum packages, you’ll also get an account manager to help streamline the design process by assisting you in writing creative briefs and giving your designers feedback.

When selecting your app contest package, think about how much time you'll have and what experience you have writing briefs and working with designers.

High end: $2,500+

When you buy a logo design you end up with… a logo! But if you’re willing and able to pay more, you can get more. Usually, this means working with a design agency. Which also means a price tag that’s $10,000+.

Design Agencies

A professional design or branding agency is another option for getting your logo designed, and often includes a top-to-bottom branding package for the cost. Design agencies often conduct market research and competitor analysis to figure out how your brand can stand out in a good way. Agencies employ creative teams that will approach your project from all angles, ensuring thorough work that is backed up with business data.

Of course, one of the biggest hurdles to hiring a design agency is the cost. Brand identity packages (which include a logo) start at about $10,000 with an agency, and are typically out of budget for small brands. Additionally, not all agencies are created equal. As with hiring a freelance designer, you should do your research into their work, style and client satisfaction.

What do I get for my money?

Regardless of what direction you choose for your logo design project, it’s important that you know exactly what you should be getting for your money. Whether you opt to hire a freelance designer, launch a design contest or spring for an agency, make sure that the following checklist is a part of your agreement:

Your final logo design in multiple formats:

Your final logo design in multiple formats

High-resolution, vector format for printing

Web-optimized format for website, social media and other digital needs

Full legal copyright: