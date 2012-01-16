Build George Costanza’s Bathroom Finder using WRLD
By Christopher Pitt,
This fun tutorial takes the George Costanza's brilliant idea and makes it a reality. We build a bathroom finder app using WRLD's 3D mapping platform.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya shows how to set up search and autocomplete features in a Rails application, including additional pg_search options, matched usernames and geolocation.
By Sid Galada,
Sid Galada shows you how to valuate your app and sell it when you're ready to move on to the next project.
By Thomas Greco,
Tom Greco explains how to wire up a form that posts to a MongoDB instance set up on MongoHQ and tie it to Zapier.
This pro-quality bundle includes 2,000+ ready-to-use icons in up to 12 file types for iOS, Android, and web application.
By Zack Wallace,
Zack Wallace shares 13 tips that will help you design and build apps more efficiently.
By Shaumik Daityari,
In this article, Shaumik Daityari will teach you how to deploy a Django applicaiton for production using mod_wsgi on Ubuntu 14.04.
By Paul Boag,
First everybody wanted a website. Then along came Flash and so people wanted a Flash site. Now everybody wants a mobile app. But do they really need one?
By Vinay Raghu,
Usernames can be one letter or a hundred. This can present a challenge when we need to display them in our UI. Vinay looks at a curly UI pattern problem.
By Georgina Laidlaw,
Release notes, properly created, can improve customer retention communications without you having to more work, Georgina Laidlaw says.
By Rameet Chawla,
The big opportunity for app developers is in the millennial generation, but what appeals to older users will not work for the young, Rameet Chawla argues.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari has all the advice you'll need to make the most of your next brainwave, boiled down to a 10-step plan.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Web app Hemingway made a splash earlier this year with its unique take on improving your writing. Jacco Blankenspoor takes a look at the new desktop version
By James Hibbard,
On this week's On Our Radar, James Hibbard casts a wide net, looking at Docker, the evolution of game development, and e-commerce.
By Tim Evko,
An introduction to Yo, a controversial, incredibly simple app with massive potential. Tim Evko explains how to use its API and integrate Yo to your apps.
By Joyce Echessa,
This article shows how the Android Action Bar can be used to help create elegant user interfaces.
By Olle Lindholm,
In June 2013, Apple responded to years of requests by allowing developers to easily transfer ownership of an iOS app. Find out how to buy or sell an app.
