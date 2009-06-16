Paul Boag has been working with the web since 1994. He runs his own consultancy at Boagworks, where he works closely with clients to establish their digital strategy. Paul is a prolific writer having written Digital Adaptation, Website Owners Manual, Client Centric Web Design and numerous articles for publications such as .net magazine, Smashing Magazine and SitePoint. Paul also speaks extensively on various aspects of web design both at conferences across the world and on his award winning web design podcast.