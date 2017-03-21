Skip to main content

Sid Galada

Sid Galada

Sid Galada spends a lot of time analysing valuations based on actual transactions to predict the market value of any given asset on the Flippa marketplace. Sid is the Head of Growth at Flippa.com, a marketplace that brings opportunities to current and prospective business owners. Previously, Sid worked as a Strategist and Head of Analytics for SEEK. He has graduated with a Masters in Finance and an MBA.

Sid's article