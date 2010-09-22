Web Careers and Pushing Technology to Its Limits, with Alex Walker
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Tim, David and Alex discuss writing popular articles, pushing web technologies to the limit, and tips for designers looking for a web career..
Tim, David and Alex discuss writing popular articles, pushing web technologies to the limit, and tips for designers looking for a web career..
Hosts Tim and David discuss the meaning of “Versioning”, the future of web technologies, and their visions for the future of the Versioning Show.
Tim and David talk with Mat Marquis, a web designer well known for his work on responsive images, the Boston Globe redesign, and CSS container queries.
Tim and David speak with Craig Buckler about writing for the web, how the web has changed over time, and the best technologies to focus on in 2016.
By Adam Roberts,
SitePoint is now more secure. Managing editor Adam Roberts explains how and why we made the move.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi congratulates Panayiotis Velisarakos, SitePoint's Ambassador of the Month for March, 2016.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi congratulates Simon Codrington, SitePoint's Ambassador of the Month for February, 2016.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi congratulates Thomas Greco, SitePoint's Ambassador of the Month for January, 2016.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi congratulates Adrian Sandu, SitePoint's Ambassador of the Month for December, 2015.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi congratulates Marc Towler, SitePoint's first ever Ambassador of the Month.
By Brett Romero,
In this video I'll show you how to populate a table with data.
By Brett Romero,
In this video I'll demonstrate how to create a navigation based app.
By Brett Romero,
In this video I show you how to create functions in Swift.
By Brett Romero,
In this short video, I'll look at how Python handles control flow. This consist of if/else combinations along with elif.
By Tim Evko,
In this video I'll be reviewing a websites CSS rules to improve site performance with cssstats.com.
By Tim Evko,
In this video I'll walk through webpagetest.org, explaining what to look for when evaluating a site for performance.
By Adam Roberts,
Versioning editor Adam Roberts explains how the project went from an idea, to a popular email newsletter, to a new curation community.
By Brett Romero,
In this video I'll be speaking about enums in Swift.
By Jasmine Elias,
SitePoint Ambassadors are an exclusive group of passionate web devs. They promote SitePoint across the web and tech clubs, groups, meetups and conferences.
By Erica Wass,
Erica introduces a new initiative: A SitePoint and Learnable advisory board, made up of top designers and developers in the community.
By Ophelie Lechat,
What were the most-requested topics on SitePoint this year? Find out in our survey results.
By Josh Mackow,
SitePoint's marketing manager Josh Mackow talks through our hugely successful Christmas campaign supporting the Penguin Foundation
By Bruno Skvorc,
Editor Bruno Skvorc discusses where the PHP channel is heading, how it'll get there, and how you can help. But first, welcome some new authors!
By Sarah Hawk,
SitePoint is moving its commenting system to Discourse. Community manager Sarah Hawk explains how, and why combining two communities is a win for all
By Kyle Vermeulen,
This Thanksgiving weekend we've opened up our learning platform Learnable to everyone! Check it out and get learning!
By Simon Mackie,
SitePoint and Learnable are writing a new edition of the bestselling book, "HTML5 and CSS3 for the Real World", and we're asking for your help, via GitHub.
By Bruno Skvorc,
After having spent a year as SitePoint's PHP editor, Bruno Skvorc reflects on it
By Sarah Hawk,
The SitePoint forums will soon move to a new, Discourse-based system. Here's forum "Galactic Overlord" Sarah Hawk with a guide to making the transition.
By Adam Roberts,
Versioning is a daily email, short and sweet, filled with links to the most important and interesting stuff we've found on the web. It's mainly focused on the web dev world, but we do mix it up with links to more general - but still interesting - stuff.
By Shayne Tilley,
In this article, Shayne Tilley prediction about the extinction of Internet Explorer.