Formerly a developer in the corporate world, HAWK (known as Sarah by her mother) said goodbye to the code and succumbed to the lure of social media to become the Community Manager for the SitePoint network. Now Hawk is working with Discourse to build their product and community.
Sarah's articles
Farewell Disqus, Hello Discourse
By Sarah Hawk,
SitePoint is moving its commenting system to Discourse. Community manager Sarah Hawk explains how, and why combining two communities is a win for all
Just Launched: The New SitePoint Forums
By Sarah Hawk,
A New SitePoint Forum Experience: Our Move to Discourse
By Sarah Hawk,
The SitePoint forums will soon move to a new, Discourse-based system. Here's forum "Galactic Overlord" Sarah Hawk with a guide to making the transition.
Talk Foundation with the Experts: The Transcript
By Sarah Hawk,
Talk with the Experts series, The subject was the responsive front-end framework Foundation and our experts were designer Alex Walker and front-end developer Simon Taggart.
Talk Ruby with the Experts:The Transcript
By Sarah Hawk,
Talk HTML Email with the Experts – The Transcript
By Sarah Hawk,
Roll Out The Red Carpet
By Sarah Hawk,
Talk AngularJS with the Experts – The Transcript
By Sarah Hawk,
Mobile Web Development with Matt Evans:The Transcript
By Sarah Hawk,
Talk PHP with the Experts:The Transcript
By Sarah Hawk,
Talk with the Experts:Buying & Selling Websites & Domains – Transcript
By Sarah Hawk,
Talk with the Experts: Buying and Selling Websites and Domains
By Sarah Hawk,
Talk with the Expert series, featuring Flippa's Luke McCormack will answer a few a questions this week.
Talk with the Experts:
The Legalities of Social Media – Transcript
By Sarah Hawk,
Marketing for Nerds Who Hate Marketing: The Transcript
By Sarah Hawk,
Talk with the Experts:Spelling & Grammar – The Transcript
By Sarah Hawk,
Talk with the Experts: HTML5 – The Transcript
By Sarah Hawk,
Talk with the Experts: HTML5
By Sarah Hawk,
Talk with the Experts:Social Media – The Transcript
By Sarah Hawk,
Talk with the Experts:SitePoint Redesign – The Transcript
By Sarah Hawk,
Talking Photoshop with the Experts: Transcript
By Sarah Hawk,
We Talked Content Strategy with Georgina Laidlaw – The Transcript
By Sarah Hawk,
Rails 4 with Andy Hawthorne and Glenn Goodrich – The Transcript
By Sarah Hawk,
Talking CSS with Louis and Rachel: Transcript and Resources
By Sarah Hawk,
We Talked Punctuation with the Experts – The Transcript
By Sarah Hawk,
We Talked Git with an Expert – The Transcript
By Sarah Hawk,
Talking Responsive Web Design with Russ Weakley – the Transcript
By Sarah Hawk,
Sass: What Happened when we Talked All Things Syntactically Awesome
By Sarah Hawk,
Regular Expressions – Gotta Love Them
By Sarah Hawk,
In Talk With The Experts this week, SitePoint forum staff members Thom Parkin and Allan H did an amazing job of explaining regular expressions, a concept many find pretty sticky.
What Happened When We Talked WordPress with the Experts
By Sarah Hawk,
It's Talk with the Experts time again, and today we spent an hour picking the brains of Jeremy Ferguson about WordPress Development.
What Happened When We Talked Rails with the Experts – with transcript
By Sarah Hawk,
Talk with the Experts today saw us talking Rails with SitePoint Group developer Mal Curtis. A tonne of resources came out of the session.