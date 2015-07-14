Skip to main content

Video: Using CSS Stats to Remove Bloated CSS

By Tim Evko

Web

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Site performance is a big topic these days, and although CSS isn't the biggest bandwidth hog, every little bit of optimization helps.

In this video, I’ll be reviewing a website's CSS rules to improve site performance with cssstats.com. It's amazing how much duplication and inefficientcy can creep into our style sheets, so let's see how much we can trim down our files to maximize efficiency.

Loading the player…

Tim Evko

Tim Evko is a front end web developer from New York, with a passion for responsive web development, Sass, and JavaScript. He lives on coffee, CodePen demos and flannel shirts.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns