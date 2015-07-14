Video: Using CSS Stats to Remove Bloated CSS
By Tim Evko
Site performance is a big topic these days, and although CSS isn't the biggest bandwidth hog, every little bit of optimization helps.
In this video, I’ll be reviewing a website's CSS rules to improve site performance with cssstats.com. It's amazing how much duplication and inefficientcy can creep into our style sheets, so let's see how much we can trim down our files to maximize efficiency.
Tim Evko is a front end web developer from New York, with a passion for responsive web development, Sass, and JavaScript. He lives on coffee, CodePen demos and flannel shirts.
