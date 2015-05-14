It’s no secret SitePoint fans are among the smartest, most on-point web developers on the planet. Now we finally have the chance to give back to you for all the recognition you’ve given us! Interested? Become a SitePoint Ambassador today and gain instant access to a heap of rewards, from access to an exclusive community of like-minded web-devs, to SitePoint riches, and infinite wisdom.

What is a SitePoint Ambassador?

SitePoint Ambassadors are an exclusive group of people who are passionate about SitePoint and the web dev community. They promote SitePoint across the web and at tech clubs, groups, meetups and conferences.

How do I become a SitePoint Ambassador?

It’s easy. Just fill out the quick survey at the bottom of that page, and we’ll be in touch with you soon.

Does it take a lot of time?

Not at all. When relevant, we’d just like you to mention SitePoint, link to useful content, and spread the word about what we do, whether that’s at meetups and conferences or on the web.

What’s in it for me?

Not only will you be part of an exclusive group, you’ll receive a free Learnable membership, giving you access to all of SitePoint’s ebooks and Learnable courses, a ton of SitePoint swag, exclusive tickets to conferences and early access to ebooks (when they’re in draft mode, so you can have a say in the final product!)

What are you waiting for? Sign up to today and become a SitePoint Ambassador!