Ophelie was Head of Content at SitePoint and SitePoint Premium. She also runs ophelielechat.com.
Ophelie's articles
Giveaway: Get a New Logo from 99designs for Free
By Ophelie Lechat,
The best 99designs offer available: a free contest giveaway, and a free $99 upgrade on any logo or design contest.
Watch the Build 2016 Event, Live on SitePoint!
By Ophelie Lechat,
SitePoint’s Top 5 Posts of 2015
By Ophelie Lechat,
These five articles were the most-read posts of 2015.
The Complete List of MIME Types
By Ophelie Lechat,
Every MIME type, listed in one convenient table.
SitePoint News: We’ve partnered with UX Mastery
By Ophelie Lechat,
UX Mastery books are now available on LEarnable, SitePoint's learning platform.
A One-Month Break from Customer Support, For Free
By Ophelie Lechat,
Video: The Edge Rendering Engine Makes the Web Just Work
By Ophelie Lechat,
In developing Edge, Microsoft has made thousands of changes to jettison the legacy of the past and to improve support for the web of today and tomorrow.
Video: Microsoft Edge and IE11 for IT Professionals
By Ophelie Lechat,
In Windows 10, we will provide solutions for interoperability with the modern Web and compatibility with legacy Web technologies. In this talk, Candice Quadros explores how we’re making it easy for customers moving from earlier versions of Windows and IE or relying on legacy technologies to move forward to Windows 10 with confidence.
Video: Chakra, The JS Engine that Powers Microsoft Edge
By Ophelie Lechat,
This talk by Brian Terlson will cover the architectural changes made to the Chakra JavaScript engine in order to improve its agility and interoperability.
Video: Unleash 3D rendering with WebGL and Microsoft Edge
By Ophelie Lechat,
With the raw power delivered by WebGL, 3D on the web is now a viable option. During this presentation by David Cathue, we will see how to start using WebGL from scratch.
Video: Hosted Web Apps And Web Platform Innovations
By Ophelie Lechat,
In this talk by Kevin Hill and Kiril Seksenov, learn to bring your website experience into the Windows Store on top of the new web rendering engine.
Big News! Flippa Acquires Domain Holdings
By Ophelie Lechat,
We’re thrilled to announce that Flippa, the world’s largest marketplace for buying and selling domains, websites and apps, is now even better.
May is Pair Learning Month on Learnable
By Ophelie Lechat,
May is Pair Learning Month on SitePoint: spend the next 30 days learning new skills with a friend.
SitePoint’s 2015 Survey: The Results
By Ophelie Lechat,
What were the most-requested topics on SitePoint this year? Find out in our survey results.
[Closed] Fill Out Our 2015 Survey, Enter to Win an iPad Air!
By Ophelie Lechat,
Enter our 2015 survey and help us tailor our content to your interests. You could also win an iPad Air!
Get Two Years of Learnable and Help The Penguin Foundation
By Ophelie Lechat,
Fill Out Our Browser Survey to Win a Year of Browserstack!
By Ophelie Lechat,
Our team's goal is helping SitePoint readers build a better web. Help us by sharing which browsers and devices you use and develop for.
Video: An Introduction to Nitrous.io
By Ophelie Lechat,
Have you ever wanted to try Rails or play with Python? Ever wanted to have a go with Go, but been unable — or just unwilling — to go through another convoluted set up? Then you will really like Nitrous.io.
onclick (HTML Attribute)
By Ophelie Lechat,
The onclick event handler captures a click event from the users’ mouse button on the element to which the onclick attribute is applied.
Basic Structure of a Web Page
By Ophelie Lechat,
What is a page made up of? Doctypes, Document Tree and elements.
Win Two Tickets to Web Directions Code in Melbourne!
By Ophelie Lechat,
We love Web Directions, and not just because they're based in our home country of Australia. We're giving away two tickets to Code in Melbourne!
Help Us Get to Know You and Win a Year of BrowserStack
By Ophelie Lechat,