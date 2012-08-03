PHP Authorization with JWT (JSON Web Tokens)
By Miguel Ibarra Romero, Matthew Setter,
Need to authenticate requests to a server? Learn what JWTs are and how to use them instead of sessions to authenticate your users via API calls.
By Matt Raible,
Matt Raible takes you through how to build angular authentication in your app in only 20 minutes, using OpenID Connect and Okta.
By Reza Lavarian,
Implementing social logins is making your head explode? Oauth to complex? No more! With Socialite, it's done in 30 minutes, for ANY social service.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie shows us how to add 2FA to a Laravel app - make sure your users can log in securely by adding an SMS layer!
By Memi Allamani,
Memi Allamani takes you through a crash course of implementing a merged Google+ / Facebook login with Oauth.io
By Theodhor Pandeli,
In Theodhor Pandeli's first post for SitePoint, he looks at integrating the Facebook API into Android apps for login, profile information and posting.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno goes through the entire process of contributing to an open source project - from contact with the author to sending PRs. Come see how it works!
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny introduces Guard, a new Symfony 3 component for easier authentication
By Adam Bolte,
Adam Bolte looks at how to determine the best location to load your environment variables and programs for altering your shell or desktop environment.
By Shameer C,
Shameer quickly explains the gargantuan user management plugin for Symfony2: FOSUserBundle. Learn how to register, log in, and more!
By Younes Rafie,
Sentinel - a package to make implementing roles and authorization via ACL much easier than it used to be. Learn from Younes in this in-depth tutorial!
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren continues his series about Symfony2 Authentication and Authorization by adding Registration and Login
By Taylor Ren,
Learn about authorization and authentication in Symfony2 with Taylor Ren's tutorial - covering an invite system, verification, and more.
By David Turnbull,
David Turnbull teaches you how to create a custom login and registration form with Meteor, a JavaScript framework to develop isomorphic applications.
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos explores UserApp - a user management and authentication web service letting you add logins easily to any app - by implementing it into Symfony2
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco Malatesta shows us how we can implement user log-in via OAuth through PayPal's services, drastically improving our ecommerce apps' UX
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen continues his series on social network authentication and demonstrates how you can implement Twitter and Facebook as a login system
By Peter Nijssen,
After logging in with social networks, all that's left is merging accounts - and that's what Peter does in this part: merge the Google+ account with another
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen continues his series on implementing social network logins with your app by demonstrating Google+ authentication
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen starts a series on building a social network authentication system, allowing your users to log in with social network accounts
By Karn Broad,
