This article was originally published on OKTA Developer Blog. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.
Angular (formerly called Angular 2.0) is quickly becoming one of the most powerful ways to build a modern single-page app. A core strength is Angular’s focus on building reusable components, which help you decouple the various concerns in your application. Take authentication, for example: it can be painful to build, but once you wrap it in a component, the authentication logic can be reused throughout your application.
The Angular CLI makes it easy to scaffold new components, and even entire projects. If you haven’t used the Angular CLI to quickly generate Angular code, you’re in for a treat!
In this example, you’ll build a simple web application with Angular CLI, a tool for Angular development. You’ll create an application with search and edit features, then add authentication.
Create an Angular Application
TIP: If you’d like to skip building the Angular application and get right to adding authentication, you can clone my
ng-demo project, then skip to the Create an OpenID Connect App in Okta section.
git clone https://github.com/mraible/ng-demo.git
What You’ll Need
- About 20 minutes
- A favorite text editor or IDE. I recommend IntelliJ IDEA
- Node.js and npm installed. I recommend using nvm
- Angular CLI installed. If you don’t have Angular CLI installed, install it using
npm install -g @angular/cli
Create a new project using the
ng new command:
ng new ng-demo
This will create a
ng-demo project and run
npm install in it. It should take about a minute to complete, but that could vary depending on your connection speed.
[mraible:~/dev] $ ng new ng-demo
installing ng
create .editorconfig
create README.md
create src/app/app.component.css
create src/app/app.component.html
create src/app/app.component.spec.ts
create src/app/app.component.ts
create src/app/app.module.ts
create src/assets/.gitkeep
create src/environments/environment.prod.ts
create src/environments/environment.ts
create src/favicon.ico
create src/index.html
create src/main.ts
create src/polyfills.ts
create src/styles.css
create src/test.ts
create src/tsconfig.app.json
create src/tsconfig.spec.json
create src/typings.d.ts
create .angular-cli.json
create e2e/app.e2e-spec.ts
create e2e/app.po.ts
create e2e/tsconfig.e2e.json
create .gitignore
create karma.conf.js
create package.json
create protractor.conf.js
create tsconfig.json
create tslint.json
Successfully initialized git.
Installing packages for tooling via npm.
Installed packages for tooling via npm.
You can `ng set --global packageManager=yarn`.
Project 'ng-demo' successfully created.
[mraible:~] 46s $
You can see the what version of Angular CLI you’re using with
ng --version.
$ ng --version
_ _ ____ _ ___
/ \ _ __ __ _ _ _| | __ _ _ __ / ___| | |_ _|
/ △ \ | '_ \ / _` | | | | |/ _` | '__| | | | | | |
/ ___ \| | | | (_| | |_| | | (_| | | | |___| |___ | |
/_/ \_\_| |_|\__, |\__,_|_|\__,_|_| \____|_____|___|
|___/
@angular/cli: 1.3.2
node: 8.4.0
os: darwin x64
Run Your Angular Application
The project is configured with webpack dev server. To start it, make sure you’re in the
ng-demo directory, then run:
ng serve
You should see a screen like the one below at http://localhost:4200.
You can make sure your new project’s tests pass, run
ng test:
$ ng test
...
Chrome 60.0.3112 (Mac OS X 10.12.6): Executed 3 of 3 SUCCESS (0.239 secs / 0.213 secs)
Add a Search Feature
To add a search feature, open the project in an IDE or your favorite text editor. For IntelliJ IDEA, use File > New Project > Static Web and point to the
ng-demo directory.
In a terminal window, cd into your project’s directory and run the following command. This will create a search component.
$ ng g component search
installing component
create src/app/search/search.component.css
create src/app/search/search.component.html
create src/app/search/search.component.spec.ts
create src/app/search/search.component.ts
update src/app/app.module.ts
Open
src/app/search/search.component.html and replace its default HTML with the following:
<h2>Search</h2>
<form>
<input type="search" name="query" [(ngModel)]="query" (keyup.enter)="search()">
<button type="button" (click)="search()">Search</button>
</form>
<pre>{{searchResults | json}}</pre>
The Router documentation for Angular provides the information you need to setup a route to the
SearchComponent you just generated. Here’s a quick summary:
In
src/app/app.module.ts, add an
appRoutes constant and import it in
@NgModule:
import { Routes, RouterModule } from '@angular/router';
const appRoutes: Routes = [
{path: 'search', component: SearchComponent},
{path: '', redirectTo: '/search', pathMatch: 'full'}
];
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
...
RouterModule.forRoot(appRoutes)
]
...
})
export class AppModule { }
In
src/app/app.component.html, adjust the placeholder content and add a
<router-outlet> tag to display routes.
<h1>Welcome to {{title}}!</h1>
<!-- Routed views go here -->
<router-outlet></router-outlet>
Now that you have routing setup, you can continue writing the search feature.
If you still have
ng serve running, your browser should refresh automatically. If not, navigate to http://localhost:4200. You will likely see a blank screen. Open your JavaScript console and you’ll see the problem.
To solve this, open
src/app/app.module.ts and add
FormsModule as an import in
@NgModule:
import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
...
FormsModule
]
...
})
export class AppModule { }
Now you should see the search form.
If you want to add CSS for this components, open
src/app/search/search.component.css and add some CSS. For example:
:host {
display: block;
padding: 0 20px;
}
This section has shown you how to generate a new component to a basic Angular application with Angular CLI. The next section will show you how to create and use a JSON file and
localStorage to create a fake API.
To get search results, create a
SearchService that makes HTTP requests to a JSON file. Start by generating a new service.
$ ng g service search
installing service
create src/app/search.service.spec.ts
create src/app/search.service.ts
WARNING Service is generated but not provided, it must be provided to be used
Move the generated
search.service.ts and its test to
app/shared/search. You’ll need to create this directory.
mkdir -p src/app/shared/search
mv src/app/search.service.* src/app/shared/search/.
Create
src/assets/data/people.json to hold your data.
[
{
"id": 1,
"name": "Peyton Manning",
"phone": "(303) 567-8910",
"address": {
"street": "1234 Main Street",
"city": "Greenwood Village",
"state": "CO",
"zip": "80111"
}
},
{
"id": 2,
"name": "Demaryius Thomas",
"phone": "(720) 213-9876",
"address": {
"street": "5555 Marion Street",
"city": "Denver",
"state": "CO",
"zip": "80202"
}
},
{
"id": 3,
"name": "Von Miller",
"phone": "(917) 323-2333",
"address": {
"street": "14 Mountain Way",
"city": "Vail",
"state": "CO",
"zip": "81657"
}
}
]
Modify
src/app/shared/search/search.service.ts and provide
Http as a dependency in its constructor. In this same file, create a
getAll() method to gather all the people. Also, define the
Address and
Person classes that JSON will be marshalled to.
import { Injectable } from '@angular/core';
import { Http, Response } from '@angular/http';
import 'rxjs/add/operator/map';
@Injectable()
export class SearchService {
constructor(private http: Http) {}
getAll() {
return this.http.get('assets/data/people.json')
.map((res: Response) => res.json());
}
}
export class Address {
street: string;
city: string;
state: string;
zip: string;
constructor(obj?: any) {
this.street = obj && obj.street || null;
this.city = obj && obj.city || null;
this.state = obj && obj.state || null;
this.zip = obj && obj.zip || null;
}
}
export class Person {
id: number;
name: string;
phone: string;
address: Address;
constructor(obj?: any) {
this.id = obj && Number(obj.id) || null;
this.name = obj && obj.name || null;
this.phone = obj && obj.phone || null;
this.address = obj && obj.address || null;
}
}
To make these classes available for consumption by your components, edit
src/app/shared/index.ts and add the following:
export * from './search/search.service';
The reason for creating this file is so you can import multiple classes on a single line rather than having to import each individual class on separate lines.
In
src/app/search/search.component.ts, add imports for these classes.
import { Person, SearchService } from '../shared';
You can now add
query and
searchResults variables. While you’re there, modify the constructor to inject the
SearchService.
export class SearchComponent implements OnInit {
query: string;
searchResults: Array<Person>;
constructor(private searchService: SearchService) {}
Then implement a
search() method to call the service’s
getAll() method.
search(): void {
this.searchService.getAll().subscribe(
data => { this.searchResults = data; },
error => console.log(error)
);
}
At this point, you’ll likely see the following message in your browser’s console.
ORIGINAL EXCEPTION: No provider for SearchService!
To fix the “No provider” error from above, update
app.module.ts to import the
SearchService and add the service to the list of providers. Because
SearchService depends on
Http, you’ll need to import
HttpModule as well.
import { SearchService } from './shared';
import { HttpModule } from '@angular/http';
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
...
HttpModule
],
providers: [SearchService],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
Now clicking the search button should work. To make the results look better, remove the
<pre> tag and replace it with a
<table> in
src/app/search/search.component.html.
<table *ngIf="searchResults">
<thead>
<tr>
<th>Name</th>
<th>Phone</th>
<th>Address</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr *ngFor="let person of searchResults; let i=index">
<td>{{person.name}}</td>
<td>{{person.phone}}</td>
<td>{{person.address.street}}<br/>
{{person.address.city}}, {{person.address.state}} {{person.address.zip}}
</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
Then add some additional CSS in
src/app/search/search.component.css to improve its table layout.
table {
margin-top: 10px;
border-collapse: collapse;
}
th {
text-align: left;
border-bottom: 2px solid #ddd;
padding: 8px;
}
td {
border-top: 1px solid #ddd;
padding: 8px;
}
Now the search results look better.
But wait, you still don’t have search functionality! To add a search feature, add a
search() method to
SearchService.
import { Observable } from 'rxjs';
search(q: string): Observable<any> {
if (!q || q === '*') {
q = '';
} else {
q = q.toLowerCase();
}
return this.getAll().map(data => data.filter(item => JSON.stringify(item).toLowerCase().includes(q)));
}
Then refactor
SearchComponent to call this method with its
query variable.
search(): void {
this.searchService.search(this.query).subscribe(
data => { this.searchResults = data; },
error => console.log(error)
);
}
Now search results will be filtered by the query value you type in.
This section showed you how to fetch and display search results. The next section builds on this and shows how to edit and save a record.
Add an Edit Feature
Modify
src/app/search/search.component.html to add a link for editing a person.
<td><a [routerLink]="['/edit', person.id]">{{person.name}}</a></td>
Run the following command to generate an
EditComponent.
$ ng g component edit
installing component
create src/app/edit/edit.component.css
create src/app/edit/edit.component.html
create src/app/edit/edit.component.spec.ts
create src/app/edit/edit.component.ts
update src/app/app.module.ts
Add a route for this component in
src/app/app.module.ts:
const appRoutes: Routes = [
{path: 'search', component: SearchComponent},
{path: 'edit/:id', component: EditComponent},
{path: '', redirectTo: '/search', pathMatch: 'full'}
];
Update
src/app/edit/edit.component.html to display an editable form. You might notice I’ve added
id attributes to most elements. This is to make things easier when writing integration tests with Protractor.
<div *ngIf="person">
<h3>{{editName}}</h3>
<div>
<label>Id:</label>
{{person.id}}
</div>
<div>
<label>Name:</label>
<input [(ngModel)]="editName" name="name" id="name" placeholder="name"/>
</div>
<div>
<label>Phone:</label>
<input [(ngModel)]="editPhone" name="phone" id="phone" placeholder="Phone"/>
</div>
<fieldset>
<legend>Address:</legend>
<address>
<input [(ngModel)]="editAddress.street" id="street"><br/>
<input [(ngModel)]="editAddress.city" id="city">,
<input [(ngModel)]="editAddress.state" id="state" size="2">
<input [(ngModel)]="editAddress.zip" id="zip" size="5">
</address>
</fieldset>
<button (click)="save()" id="save">Save</button>
<button (click)="cancel()" id="cancel">Cancel</button>
</div>
Modify
EditComponent to import model and service classes and to use the
SearchService to get data.
import { Component, OnInit, OnDestroy } from '@angular/core';
import { Address, Person, SearchService } from '../shared';
import { Subscription } from 'rxjs';
import { ActivatedRoute, Router } from '@angular/router';
@Component({
selector: 'app-edit',
templateUrl: './edit.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./edit.component.css']
})
export class EditComponent implements OnInit, OnDestroy {
person: Person;
editName: string;
editPhone: string;
editAddress: Address;
sub: Subscription;
constructor(private route: ActivatedRoute,
private router: Router,
private service: SearchService) {
}
ngOnInit() {
this.sub = this.route.params.subscribe(params => {
const id = + params['id']; // (+) converts string 'id' to a number
this.service.get(id).subscribe(person => {
if (person) {
this.editName = person.name;
this.editPhone = person.phone;
this.editAddress = person.address;
this.person = person;
} else {
this.gotoList();
}
});
});
}
ngOnDestroy() {
this.sub.unsubscribe();
}
cancel() {
this.router.navigate(['/search']);
}
save() {
this.person.name = this.editName;
this.person.phone = this.editPhone;
this.person.address = this.editAddress;
this.service.save(this.person);
this.gotoList();
}
gotoList() {
if (this.person) {
this.router.navigate(['/search', {term: this.person.name} ]);
} else {
this.router.navigate(['/search']);
}
}
}
Modify
SearchService to contain functions for finding a person by their id, and saving them. While you’re in there, modify the
search() method to be aware of updated objects in
localStorage.
search(q: string): Observable<any> {
if (!q || q === '*') {
q = '';
} else {
q = q.toLowerCase();
}
return this.getAll().map(data => {
const results: any = [];
data.map(item => {
// check for item in localStorage
if (localStorage['person' + item.id]) {
item = JSON.parse(localStorage['person' + item.id]);
}
if (JSON.stringify(item).toLowerCase().includes(q)) {
results.push(item);
}
});
return results;
});
}
get(id: number) {
return this.getAll().map(all => {
if (localStorage['person' + id]) {
return JSON.parse(localStorage['person' + id]);
}
return all.find(e => e.id === id);
});
}
save(person: Person) {
localStorage['person' + person.id] = JSON.stringify(person);
}
You can add CSS to
src/app/edit/edit.component.css if you want to make the form look a bit better.
:host {
display: block;
padding: 0 20px;
}
button {
margin-top: 10px;
}
At this point, you should be able to search for a person and update their information.
The
<form> in
src/app/edit/edit.component.html calls a
save() function to update a person’s data. You already implemented this above.
The function calls a
gotoList() function that appends the person’s name to the URL when sending the user back to the search screen.
gotoList() {
if (this.person) {
this.router.navigate(['/search', {term: this.person.name} ]);
} else {
this.router.navigate(['/search']);
}
}
Since the
SearchComponent doesn’t execute a search automatically when you execute this URL, add the following logic to do so in its constructor.
import { ActivatedRoute } from '@angular/router';
import { Subscription } from 'rxjs';
...
sub: Subscription;
constructor(private searchService: SearchService, private route: ActivatedRoute) {
this.sub = this.route.params.subscribe(params => {
if (params['term']) {
this.query = decodeURIComponent(params['term']);
this.search();
}
});
}
You’ll want to implement
OnDestroy and define the
ngOnDestroy method to clean up this subscription.
import { Component, OnInit, OnDestroy } from '@angular/core';
export class SearchComponent implements OnInit, OnDestroy {
...
ngOnDestroy() {
this.sub.unsubscribe();
}
}
After making all these changes, you should be able to search/edit/update a person’s information. If it works – nice job!
Form Validation
One thing you might notice is you can clear any input element in the form and save it. At the very least, the
name field should be required. Otherwise, there’s nothing to click on in the search results.
To make name required, modify
edit.component.html to add a
required attribute to the name
<input>.
<input [(ngModel)]="editName" name="name" id="name" placeholder="name" required/>
You’ll also need to wrap everything in a
<form> element. Add
<form> after the
<h3> tag and close it before the last
</div>. You’ll also need to add an
(ngSubmit) handler to the form and change the save button to be a regular submit button.
<h3>{{editName}}</h3>
<form (ngSubmit)="save()" ngNativeValidate>
...
<button type="submit" id="save">Save</button>
<button (click)="cancel()" id="cancel">Cancel</button>
</form>
After making these changes, any field with a
required attribute will be required.
In this screenshot, you might notice the address fields are blank. This is explained by the error in your console.
If ngModel is used within a form tag, either the name attribute must be set or the form
control must be defined as 'standalone' in ngModelOptions.
Example 1: <input [(ngModel)]="person.firstName" name="first">
Example 2: <input [(ngModel)]="person.firstName" [ngModelOptions]="{standalone: true}">
To fix, add a
name attribute to all the address fields. For example:
<address>
<input [(ngModel)]="editAddress.street" name="street" id="street"><br/>
<input [(ngModel)]="editAddress.city" name="city" id="city">,
<input [(ngModel)]="editAddress.state" name="state" id="state" size="2">
<input [(ngModel)]="editAddress.zip" name="zip" id="zip" size="5">
</address>
Now values should display in all fields and
name should be required.
If you want to provide your own validation messages instead of relying on the browser’s, complete the following steps:
- Remove
ngNativeValidateand add
#editForm="ngForm"to the
<form>element.
- Add
#name="ngModel"to the
<input id="name">element.
- Add
[disabled]="!editForm.form.valid"to the Save button.
- Add the following under the
namefield to display a validation error.
<div [hidden]="name.valid || name.pristine" style="color: red">
Name is required
</div>
To learn more about forms and validation, see Angular forms documentation.
Create an OpenID Connect App in Okta
OpenID Connect (OIDC) is built on top of the OAuth 2.0 protocol. It allows clients to verify the identity of the user and, as well as to obtain their basic profile information. To learn more, see https://openid.net/connect.
To integrate Okta for user authentication, you’ll first need to register and create an OIDC application.
Login to your Okta account, or create one if you don’t have one. Navigate to Applications and click on the Add Application button. Select SPA and click Next. On the next page, specify
http://localhost:4200 as a Base URI, Login redirect URI, and Logout redirect URI. Click Done and you should see settings like the following.
Install Manfred Steyer’s project to add OAuth 2 and OpenID Connect support using npm.
npm install --save angular-oauth2-oidc
Modify
src/app/app.component.ts to import
OAuthService and configure your app to use your Okta application’s settings.
import { OAuthService, JwksValidationHandler } from 'angular-oauth2-oidc';
...
constructor(private oauthService: OAuthService) {
this.oauthService.redirectUri = window.location.origin;
this.oauthService.clientId = '{client-id}';
this.oauthService.scope = 'openid profile email';
this.oauthService.issuer = 'https://dev-{dev-id}.oktapreview.com';
this.oauthService.tokenValidationHandler = new JwksValidationHandler();
// Load Discovery Document and then try to login the user
this.oauthService.loadDiscoveryDocument().then(() => {
this.oauthService.tryLogin();
});
}
...
Create
src/app/home/home.component.ts and configure it to have Login and Logout buttons.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { OAuthService } from 'angular-oauth2-oidc';
@Component({
template: `
<div *ngIf="givenName">
<h2>Welcome, {{givenName}}!</h2>
<button (click)="logout()">Logout</button>
<p><a routerLink="/search" routerLinkActive="active">Search</a></p>
</div>
<div *ngIf="!givenName">
<button (click)="login()">Login</button>
</div>`
})
export class HomeComponent {
constructor(private oauthService: OAuthService) {
}
login() {
this.oauthService.initImplicitFlow();
}
logout() {
this.oauthService.logOut();
}
get givenName() {
const claims = this.oauthService.getIdentityClaims();
if (!claims) {
return null;
}
return claims['name'];
}
}
Create
src/app/shared/auth/auth.guard.service.ts to navigate to the
HomeComponent if the user is not authenticated.
import { Injectable } from '@angular/core';
import { ActivatedRouteSnapshot, CanActivate, Router, RouterStateSnapshot } from '@angular/router';
import { OAuthService } from 'angular-oauth2-oidc';
@Injectable()
export class AuthGuard implements CanActivate {
constructor(private oauthService: OAuthService, private router: Router) {}
canActivate(route: ActivatedRouteSnapshot, state: RouterStateSnapshot): boolean {
if (this.oauthService.hasValidIdToken()) {
return true;
}
this.router.navigate(['/home']);
return false;
}
}
Export
AuthGuard in
src/shared/index.ts:
export * from './auth/auth.guard.service';
Import the
OAuthModule in
src/app/app.module.ts, configure the new
HomeComponent, and lock the
/search and
/edit routes down with the
AuthGuard.
import { OAuthModule } from 'angular-oauth2-oidc';
import { HomeComponent } from './home/home.component';
import { SearchService, AuthGuard } from './shared';
const appRoutes: Routes = [
{path: 'search', component: SearchComponent, canActivate: [AuthGuard]},
{path: 'edit/:id', component: EditComponent, canActivate: [AuthGuard]},
{path: 'home', component: HomeComponent},
{path: '', redirectTo: 'home', pathMatch: 'full'},
{path: '**', redirectTo: 'home'}
];
@NgModule({
declarations: [
...
HomeComponent
],
imports: [
...
OAuthModule.forRoot()
],
providers: [
AuthGuard,
SearchService
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
After making these changes, you should be able to run
ng serve and see a login button.
Click the Login button and sign-in with one of the people that’s configured in your Okta application.
After logging in, you’ll be able to click Search and view people’s information.
If it works – great! If you want to build your own login form in your app, continue reading to learn how to use the Okta Auth SDK with
OAuthService.
Authentication with the Okta Auth SDK
The Okta Auth SDK builds on top of Otka’s Authentication API and OAuth 2.0 API to enable you to create a fully branded sign-in experience using JavaScript.
Install it using npm:
npm install @okta/okta-auth-js --save
Add a reference to this library’s main JavaScript file in
.angular-cli.json:
"scripts": [
"../node_modules/@okta/okta-auth-js/dist/okta-auth-js.min.js"
],
The components in this section use Bootstrap CSS classes. Install Bootstrap 4.
npm install bootstrap@4.0.0-beta --save
Modify
src/styles.css to add a reference to Bootstrap’s CSS file.
@import "~bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css";
Update
src/app/app.component.html to use Bootstrap classes for its navbar and grid system.
<nav class="navbar navbar-light bg-secondary">
<a class="navbar-brand text-light" href="#">Welcome to {{title}}!</a>
</nav>
<div class="container-fluid">
<router-outlet></router-outlet>
</div>
Create
src/app/shared/auth/okta.auth.wrapper.ts to wrap the Okta Auth SDK and integrate it with
OAuthService. Its
login() method uses
OktaAuth to get a session token and exchange it for ID and access tokens.
import { OAuthService } from 'angular-oauth2-oidc';
import { Injectable } from '@angular/core';
declare const OktaAuth: any;
@Injectable()
export class OktaAuthWrapper {
private authClient: any;
constructor(private oauthService: OAuthService) {
this.authClient = new OktaAuth({
url: this.oauthService.issuer
});
}
login(username: string, password: string): Promise<any> {
return this.oauthService.createAndSaveNonce().then(nonce => {
return this.authClient.signIn({
username: username,
password: password
}).then((response) => {
if (response.status === 'SUCCESS') {
return this.authClient.token.getWithoutPrompt({
clientId: this.oauthService.clientId,
responseType: ['id_token', 'token'],
scopes: ['openid', 'profile', 'email'],
sessionToken: response.sessionToken,
nonce: nonce,
redirectUri: window.location.origin
})
.then((tokens) => {
const idToken = tokens[0].idToken;
const accessToken = tokens[1].accessToken;
const keyValuePair = `#id_token=${encodeURIComponent(idToken)}&access_token=${encodeURIComponent(accessToken)}`;
return this.oauthService.tryLogin({ <1>
customHashFragment: keyValuePair,
disableOAuth2StateCheck: true
});
});
} else {
return Promise.reject('We cannot handle the ' + response.status + ' status');
}
});
});
}
}
In the above code,
oauthService.tryLogin() parses and stores the
idToken and
accessToken so they can be retrieved using
OAuthService.getIdToken() and
OAuthService.getAccessToken().
Export
OktaAuthWrapper in
src/shared/index.ts:
export * from './auth/okta.auth.wrapper';
Add
OktaAuthWrapper as a provider in
app.module.ts.
import { SearchService, AuthGuard, OktaAuthWrapper } from './shared';
@NgModule({
...
providers: [
...
OktaAuthWrapper
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
Change
HomeComponent to declare
OktaAuth and modify its
template so it has a button to login, as well as a sign-in form.
@Component({
template: `
<div *ngIf="givenName" class="col-12 mt-2">
<button (click)="logout()" class="btn btn-sm btn-outline-primary float-right">Logout</button>
<h2>Welcome, {{givenName}}!</h2>
<p><a routerLink="/search" routerLinkActive="active">Search</a></p>
</div>
<div class="card mt-2" *ngIf="!givenName">
<div class="card-body">
<h4 class="card-title">Login with Authorization Server</h4>
<button class="btn btn-primary" (click)="login()">Login</button>
</div>
</div>
<div class="card mt-2" *ngIf="!givenName">
<div class="card-body">
<h4 class="card-title">Login with Username/Password</h4>
<p class="alert alert-error" *ngIf="loginFailed">
Login wasn't successful.
</p>
<div class="form-group">
<label>Username</label>
<input class="form-control" [(ngModel)]="username">
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label>Password</label>
<input class="form-control" type="password" [(ngModel)]="password">
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<button class="btn btn-primary" (click)="loginWithPassword()">Login</button>
</div>
</div>
</div>`
})
After making these changes, the
HomeComponent should render as follows.
Add local variables for the username and password fields, import
OktaAuthWrapper, and implement a
loginWithPassword() method in
HomeComponent.
import { OktaAuthWrapper } from '../shared';
...
username;
password;
constructor(private oauthService: OAuthService,
private oktaAuthWrapper: OktaAuthWrapper) {
}
loginWithPassword() {
this.oktaAuthWrapper.login(this.username, this.password)
.then(_ => console.debug('logged in'))
.catch(err => console.error('error logging in', err));
}
You should be able to sign in using the form, using one of your app’s registered users. After logging in, you’ll be able to click the Search link and view people’s information.
Angular + Okta
If everything works – congrats! If you encountered issues, please post a question to Stack Overflow with an okta tag, or hit me up on Twitter @mraible.
You can find a completed version of the application created in this blog post on GitHub. To learn more about security in Angular, see Angular’s Security documentation. If you’d like to learn more about OpenID Connect, I’d recommend watching the soothing video below.