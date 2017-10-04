Matt's articles
Build an App with Everything New & Noteworthy in Angular 7
By Matt Raible,
Use Your Web Dev Skills to Build a Desktop App with Electron
By Matt Raible,
Build a Health Tracking App with React, GraphQL, and User Authentication
By Matt Raible,
I’m going to show you how to build a GraphQL API with Vesper framework, TypeORM, and MySQL. These are Node frameworks, and I’ll use TypeScript for the language. For the client, I’ll use React, reactstrap, and Apollo Client to talk to the API.
Build a React Native Application & Authenticate with OAuth 2.0
By Matt Raible,
With Okta and OpenID Connect (OIDC), you can easily integrate authentication into a React Native application and never have to build it yourself again.
Getting Started with Angular and User Authentication
By Matt Raible,
An easy step-by-step guide to show you how to get started building with Angular and to add user authentication to your app using Okta's Sign-In Widget.
Create an Angular App with Authentication in 20 Minutes
By Matt Raible,
Matt Raible takes you through how to build angular authentication in your app in only 20 minutes, using OpenID Connect and Okta.