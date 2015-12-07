learn-ux-analytics

5 Simple UX Principles to Guide your Product Design
By Clark Wimberly,
There were 5 Jacksons and 5 gold rings but Clark Wimberly has 5 golden principles that guide his product design. Read them. Recite them. Remember them well.
By Jon MacDonald,
Jon MacDonald explains why A/B testing often fails, and walks through a real-life case study where A/B testing was used to boost conversions exponentially.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel explains the difference between descriptive and diagnostic analytics, and how diagnostic analytics needs to inform descriptive analytics.
By David Attard,
David Attard covers the KPIs every designer needs to know about, and how to measure them to gain insights into the behavior of the users that visit it.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz discusses the mindset required to understand the needs of your users, and five pitfalls to avoid when interpreting analytics data.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler shows how, with a small amount of code, you can use Google Analytics to track online shop transactions and every product purchased.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler shows how to use Google Analytics to track not just page views but also events such as Ajax updates, file downloads and social interactions.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz explains A/B and multivariate testing, how to conduct tests in a structured and progressive way, and lists some popular testing tools.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz exposes five common myths about data-driven design that cause designers to overlook user-related data that's critical for effective UX.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz introduces the meaning of the term UX Analytics, and explains why the data derived from analytics is so important in the field of UX.
By Luke Hay,
This article lists some of the main analytics pitfalls, and how they’re best avoided—to ensure your analysis paints a true picture of user behavior.
By Luke Hay,
For those not used to looking at website analytics, some of the terminology can seem like a foreign language.
By Emma Howell,
Once you’ve decided who you want to include in the research, you’ll need a way to ensure that you’re actually getting those people.
By Darin Dimitroff,
Try a quick search on the difference between UI vs UX yields ketchup bottles and grass lanes.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Invisible UI is shaping the future of UX, but it might not be what you think it is. Daniel Schwarz shows us 4 examples and explains why they work so well.
By Stephen Moyers,
Stephen explains how personalized UIs can deliver special, memorable user experiences and tailored content that results in higher conversion rates.
By Larry Alton,
Larry Alton discusses the top 3 UX trends that are changing the way we design for mobile devices, and why users adore them.
By Abbas Rajani,
Abbas Rajani shows us how to offer users a better mobile UX by optimizing the layout and content of long-scrolling mobile websites.
By Andrew Tiburca,
43% of consumers have very minimal computer skills, Andrew Tiburca shows you how to optimise your consumer UX so that your users aren't left in the dark.
By Luke Hay,
Designers can look at Analytics as tools for marketers and SEO people. Luke shows us how design is about understanding, and understanding is about data.
By Claudia Elliott,
We know that users are less patient and we need to reduce waiting times. But there are also tricks to help us 'bend time' in our favor.
By John Stevens,
Today I have three more innovative ideas from psychology involving human reactions to color, change and attention spans that take things to another level.
By John Stevens,
UXD is process of building better, more pleasurable products for users. Psychology is the key to understanding their needs and wants.
By Theo Miller,
Often your biggest UX wins come from thinking beyond the screen and tackling real-world frictions. How did Uber dominate the UX wars in ride-sharing?
By Daniel Schwarz,
Store design isn't accidental. Hundred of years of experience teaches many UX lessons. Daniel explains how you can apply in the digital world.
By Tomas Šlimas,
Tomas Šlimas looks at some of the ways you can boost conversion rates by making changes and tweaks to your eCommerce site.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Could the characteristics that make us good designers – good eyesight & web savviness – actually make it harder for us to empathize with our users?
By Daniel Schwarz,
Like great music, good web design shouldn’t be all about flashy tricks and visual theatrics. It must actually perform.
By Theo Miller,
Good design isn't just what happens in brains. It's how we understand and explain our views with colleagues and stakeholders. Theo explains.
By Jerry Cao,
As UX evolves our solutions become more refined, but the challenges get tougher. Jerry speaks to designers to pinpoint the 3 persistent UX mistakes of 2015.