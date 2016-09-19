Claudia Elliott
Claudia is a web consultant and content specialist for a digital agency in Chicago. When not working with clients, Claudia enjoys blogging about all the latest in web design, UX, and internet marketing.
Claudia's articles
10 Web Design & UX Trends for 2017 That Can Boost Conversions
Design & UX
Trends are interesting, but more important is how these 2017 web design and UX trends boost conversions.
How to Take Advantage of the Psychology of Speed Perception
Design & UX
We know that users are less patient and we need to reduce waiting times. But there are also tricks to help us 'bend time' in our favor.