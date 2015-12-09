Theo's articles
4 Ways Uber Wins UX by Killing Friction
By Theo Miller,
Often your biggest UX wins come from thinking beyond the screen and tackling real-world frictions. How did Uber dominate the UX wars in ride-sharing?
The 5 Best Slack Apps to Accelerate Your Design Process
By Theo Miller,
Designers are part of an ever-growing team in 2016 and collaboration is key. Theo looks at the best Slack apps for designers.
Using Customer Surveys to Make Your Product UX Better
By Theo Miller,
Customer surveys are often considered to be a marketing tool but Theo believes they are essential to creating a great product UX. Find out why.
What Makes Slack So Addictive?
By Theo Miller,
How do you quantify 'joy'? Theo tries as he explains his admiration for the Slack – and the people who create it.
How to Gain Traction with Data Points
By Theo Miller,
Good design isn't just what happens in brains. It's how we understand and explain our views with colleagues and stakeholders. Theo explains.