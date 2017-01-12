Luke Hay
Luke Hay is a UK-based UX Consultant who’s been working with websites since the 1990s. He prides himself on taking a user-centric, analytical approach to design, development and optimization of websites and apps. Luke currently splits his time between working as the Senior Conversion Strategist at integrated digital agency Fresh Egg, and as a freelance UX and analytics consultant and trainer. Always involved in his local digital community, Luke has helped organize and curate events for UX Brighton, and is one of the organizers of UX Camp Brighton.
Luke's articles
Finding Problem Areas on Your Website with Google Analytics
By Luke Hay,
Luke Hay shows where to look for underperforming areas of your website using Google Analytics.
Google Analytics: How to Perform User Research
By Luke Hay,
Luke Hay explains the analytics-first methodology and how to conduct user research by using the tools provided by Google Analytics.
UX & Google Analytics for Beginners: Basics & Pitfalls Explained
By Luke Hay,
Luke Hay introduces Google Analytics, explaining the main tools it offers, what they're for, and pitfalls to avoid when interpreting their results.
Getting to Know Your Users With Analytics
By Luke Hay,
There’s a lot of data available in your analytics package that will help build up your knowledge of who’s visiting your website.
11 Common Analytics Pitfalls to Watch Out For
By Luke Hay,
This article lists some of the main analytics pitfalls, and how they’re best avoided—to ensure your analysis paints a true picture of user behavior.
Your Guide to Understanding Key Analytics Terms
By Luke Hay,
For those not used to looking at website analytics, some of the terminology can seem like a foreign language.
How To Really Get To Know Your Users with Analytics
By Luke Hay,
Designers can look at Analytics as tools for marketers and SEO people. Luke shows us how design is about understanding, and understanding is about data.