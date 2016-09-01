John Stevens is a psychologist, sales and marketing consultant and the founder and CEO of Hosting Facts (latest review ). He is also a partner in the Website Setup blogging project. When he is not digging into psychology research, he is tending his beards.
John's articles
How to Use Analytics to Create Targeted Email Campaigns
John Stevens looks at targeted user experiences — the careful art of finding out what users want, and delivering it, tailoring content based on user needs.
UX Lessons from Amazon: 4 Hacks Guaranteed to Boost Conversions
John Stevens talks about how Amazon is breaking records when it comes to conversions, and what you can do about your own UX to mirror their success.
6 Email Hacks Guaranteed to Boost Results from Your Efforts
According to the Direct Marketing Association, you can expect an ROI of $38 for every $1 you spend on email marketing. Small tweaks can be big money.
3 Clever Psychology Rules for Making Better UX Decisions
Today I have three more innovative ideas from psychology involving human reactions to color, change and attention spans that take things to another level.
4 Clever Psychology Rules for Making Better UX Decisions
UXD is process of building better, more pleasurable products for users. Psychology is the key to understanding their needs and wants.