Building a UI with Kotlin and Anko
By Ankul Jain,
By Rodrigo Cericatto,
By Theodhor Pandeli,
Theodhor Pandeli covers Retrofit, an HTTP client Library from Square that helps Android and Java developers make network calls easier and quicker
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington looks at Android Parcelable, a fundamental building block for transferring data between activities in your Apps.
By Nicolai Parlog,
Last week was the Java Virtual Machine Language Summit (JVMLS) where renown experts present the newest developments of the JVM.
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu looks at Android Butter knife, a great tool for optimizing and tidying your Android codeso you can focus on important logic.
By Lincoln Daniel,
Lincoln Daniel explains how to use a Hashmap to store and manipulate key-value pairs in Java, building a simple study guide app along the way.
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
Ashraff explains how to create streams and then transform them using three widely used higher-order methods named map, filter and reduce.
By Nicolai Parlog,
Implementing Java's hashCode is a fundamental task for any Java developer, but the devil is in the details. Nicolai Parlog explains how to do it correctly.
By Travis O'Brien,
Travis O'Brien starts a series on using libGDX to create high powered cross-platform applications and games.
By Lincoln Daniel,
Java variables enable programmers to store single data points, bits of information, for later use. Lincoln Daniel explains how to use them correctly.
By Nicolai Parlog,
Implementing equals and hashCode is a fundamental task for any Java developer. Nicolai Parlog explains how to do so correctly.
By Deivi Taka,
Deivi Taka looks at Gradle, a popular build system for Java that is also part of Android Studio and gives us a quick overview of how it works
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Aldo Ziflaj looks at Kotlin, a Java-like language for Android development that fits right into current IDEs and offers many advantages.
By Chris Ward,
Android development uses the popular Java programming language. In this video we look at the basics of Java and the additions that Android brings to it.
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu looks at how to use common gestures in android applications and how to create your own custom touch events when needed.
By SitePoint Offers,
An introduction to JavaHub, the place to be during the 2015 JavaOne conference.
By SitePoint Offers,
A selection of highlights from the JavaOne4Kids, a day of demonstrations held right before the 2015 JavaOne conference in San Francisco.
By SitePoint Offers,
A selection of highlights from the Java and Server-side Development track at the JavaOne conference.
By Valdio Veliu,
In Valdio's first article for SitePoint, he lists eight useful plugins for Android studio, the official IDE for Android development.
By Marcello La Rocca,
Marcello La Rocca discusses three JavaScript features that cause headaches to developers coming from Java and C.
By Joyce Echessa,
The default Android emulator is renowned for it's slowness. Joyce Echessa looks at one alternative, Genymotion.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
This article describes the Nashorn JavaScript engine and show how it can be used to integrate Java and JavaScript.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
If you are developing an Android application, you will likely need to store data somewhere and ORMs, Aldo Ziflaj looks at five of the best to consider.
By Joyce Echessa,
How to utilise the Parse backend service with your own Android app for a fully functioning data storage service.
By Vishal Biyani,
Oracle Cloud is a late entrant in Cloud Market but it enters with a end to end offerings.
By Vishal Biyani,
CloudBees is a platform for accelerating Java and JVM based applications with complete life cycle in cloud
By Daniel Kranowski,
How Apache CloudStack uses the XenServer Java API to scale out a private cloud.
By Vishal Biyani,
Writing apps in your favorite language on the web is fun and rewarding for developers — and can be a good value proposition for small businesses and start ups. This is easily possible with Google App Engine (GAE), with Java as the language of development.