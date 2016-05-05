Nicolai is a thirty year old boy, as the narrator would put it, who has found his passion in software development. He constantly reads, thinks, and writes about it, and codes for a living as well as for fun. Nicolai is the former editor of SitePoint's Java channel, writes The Java 9 Module System with Manning, blogs about software development on codefx.org, and is a long-tail contributor to several open source projects. You can hire him for all kinds of things.
Nicolai's articles
Where’s the Java?
SitePoint is of course focused on web technologies like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, or PHP. So what is the avid Java developer to do? Where are you gonna get your news?
Top Resources to Get Started with Java 9
All about Java 9: talks, articles, sites, blogs, courses, and books. If you want to get into Java 9, these resources are going to get you started.
How Project Amber Will Revolutionize Java
Project Amber is the roof under which several productivity-oriented Java language JEPs like more type inference and pattern matching are developed.
Git Better! Learn Aliases, Settings, Tools, Background
Chances are you're using Git - a lot. Here's how to use it better! Aliases, settings, tools, and a little background about usability and documentation.
Understanding Java’s Reflection API in Five Minutes
Java's reflection API allows the inspection and invocation of types, methods, fields, annotations, etc. without creating compile time dependencies.
How Conferences Feed the Hype Cycle
Lots of great conferences have lots of great speakers. But does the lack of everyday developers speaking about their experiences feed the hype cycle?
Java Module System Hands-On Guide
Java’s Switch Statement in Three Minutes
Java's switch statement allows easy selection of execution paths based on a variable's value. Switches can replace if-else-if chains.
Reflection vs Encapsulation – Stand Off in the Java Module System
Reflection wants to break into all code; encapsulation wants to give modules a safe space. How can this stand off in the Java module system be resolved?
What Future Java Might Look Like
Java's future is full of cool advances: data classes, value types, generics over primitives, pattern matching, etc. Let's peek into Java's future!
Inside Java 9 – Performance, Compiler, and More
Java 9 has a lot to offer besides modularity: new language features and a lot of new or improved APIs, GNU-style command options, multi-release JARs, improved logging, and more.
Inside Java 9 – Version Schema, Multi-Release JARs, and More
Java 9 brings more than just modules: multi-release JARs, UTF-8 property files, Unicode 8.0, reserved stack space ... a lot goes on inside Java 9.
JUnit 5 State Of The Union
Summarizing where JUnit 5 is currently standing, discussing everything from API, extension model, and architecture to history, tool support, and open issues
JavaOne 2016 – Nucleus
A summary of the best JavaOne 2016 talks that discussed Java 8, Java 9 and Project Jigsaw, as well as Java EE 8.
The Ultimate Guide to Java 9
Java 9 is coming! Besides Jigsaw it brings new language features and many new and improved APIs. This is the ultimate guide to all that's new in Java 9.
JVMLS 2016: A Recap of Java Virtual Machine Language Summit
Last week was the Java Virtual Machine Language Summit (JVMLS) where renown experts present the newest developments of the JVM.
Self Types with Java’s Generics
Self types let a class reference its own type. Java doesn't have them, but there is a trick.
How to Implement Java’s hashCode Correctly
Implementing Java's hashCode is a fundamental task for any Java developer, but the devil is in the details. Nicolai Parlog explains how to do it correctly.
How to Implement Java’s equals Method Correctly
Implementing equals and hashCode is a fundamental task for any Java developer. Nicolai Parlog explains how to do so correctly.