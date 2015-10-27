Streamline Android Java Code with Kotlin

Released as an alternative to iOS, the first public version of Android was in 2008. It was Java based and supported Java 6, which at the time was the latest version. Two years passed and Java 8 arrived which brought cool new features including the Stream API, interfaces and the ability to use lambdas instead of SAM (Single Abstract Method).

Java 9 is on the horizon and Android developers are stuck using older versions of Java, meaning a lot of new features will be unavailable to them.

For Android developers there is now an alternative, Kotlin, a JVM language developed by JetBrains (the company behind IntelliJ and Android Studio). Like other JVM languages including Scala or Groovy, Kotlin is not officially supported by Android, but we can use it as a plugin. Building an application with a different JVM language will let you use new and different features than those available in Java 6.

Last year I wrote a tutorial on developing a simple ToDo application in Android and another on adding Content Providers to the same application. In this tutorial we are going to develop a similar application, but instead of Java we’ll use Kotlin.

Your First Kotlin File

To get started, install the latest version of Android Studio, the Kotlin and Kotlin Extensions For Android plugins.

Note: Make sure you have the latest version of Android Studio. While it’s not important for Kotlin, it has some features we are going to use in this application, such as using Vector assets as drawables.

You can find the final code for this tutorial on GitHub.

Create a new project called ToDo :

Kotlin supports all Android versions, so select whichever you prefer, leave every other option as default.

Now we’ll add Kotlin to our project. To be able to compile Kotlin files in your application, we need to add to the beginning of the app/build.gradle file (I have it set for the latest build at time of writing, 0.14.449):

buildscript { repositories { mavenCentral() } dependencies { classpath 'org.jetbrains.kotlin:kotlin-gradle-plugin:0.14.449' } } apply plugin: 'kotlin-android'

Add this dependency to the same file:

compile 'org.jetbrains.kotlin:kotlin-stdlib:0.14.449'

Now, we can use Kotlin files instead of Java files in our application.

We’ll start by converting the MainActivity.java file into a Kotlin file. Open the MainActivity file and select the Code -> Convert Java File to Kotlin File menu item. Or you can double-press Shift and search for ‘Java to Kotlin’ for the same result. The MainActivity.java will be converted into MainActivity.kt and the resulting syntax Kotlin, similar but simpler than Java:

package com.aziflaj.todo import android.os.Bundle import android.support.design.widget.FloatingActionButton import android.support.design.widget.Snackbar import android.support.v7.app.AppCompatActivity import android.support.v7.widget.Toolbar import android.view.Menu import android.view.MenuItem import android.view.View class MainActivity : AppCompatActivity() { override fun onCreate(savedInstanceState: Bundle?) { super.onCreate(savedInstanceState) setContentView(R.layout.activity_main) val toolbar = findViewById(R.id.toolbar) as Toolbar setSupportActionBar(toolbar) val fab = findViewById(R.id.fab) as FloatingActionButton fab.setOnClickListener(object : View.OnClickListener { override fun onClick(view: View) { Snackbar.make(view, "Replace with your own action", Snackbar.LENGTH_LONG) .setAction("Action", null) .show() } }) } override fun onCreateOptionsMenu(menu: Menu): Boolean { // Inflate the menu; this adds items to the action bar if it is present. menuInflater.inflate(R.menu.menu_main, menu) return true } override fun onOptionsItemSelected(item: MenuItem): Boolean { val id = item.itemId if (id == R.id.action_settings) { return true } return super.onOptionsItemSelected(item) } }

If you run the app now, it will look no different from before. You may need to clean and rebuild if you experience any issues running the app.

Designing the UI

This application will have three views. The first will show the list of all tasks added by the user in a ListView . The second shows when a user clicks the FAB and will be the view where a new task is created. The third will be the detailed task view, where it can be deleted.

You can see the three finished views below:

Let’s put some default colors in the colors.xml file:

<color name="colorPrimary">#E5AE00</color> <color name="colorPrimaryDark">#DBA600</color> <color name="colorAccent">#FFC100</color>

For the FAB, I want to show a white plus sign instead of the default mail icon. This will make the function of the FAB clearer to the user. Since Android Studio 1.4, you can use vector assets as drawables.

To create the plus sign, open the File -> New -> Vector Asset menu item. Choose the plus sign from the pre-made material icons. Save it as icadd24dp.xml and then open the file from the res/drawable folder. Set the path android:fillColor property to #FFFF .

In activitymain.xml_, set the android:src property of the FAB to @drawable/ic_add_24dp and the button now has the plus sign instead of the default mail sign.

Creating the Content Provider

Note: If you are not familiar with Content Providers, please continue reading this tutorial after my original tutorial or this tutorial, both show how to create content providers in Android.

Add a package (File -> New -> Package) called com.aziflaj.todo.data (changing the identifier accordingly) and create a file called TaskContract.kt. Put this code inside that file:

package com.aziflaj.todo.data import android.content.ContentResolver import android.content.ContentUris import android.net.Uri import android.provider.BaseColumns object TaskContract { val CONTENT_AUTHORITY = "com.aziflaj.todo" val BASE_CONTENT_URI: Uri = Uri.parse("content://${CONTENT_AUTHORITY}") val TASK_PATH = TaskEntry.TABLE_NAME object TaskEntry { val CONTENT_URI: Uri = BASE_CONTENT_URI.buildUpon().appendPath(TASK_PATH).build() val CONTENT_TYPE = "${ContentResolver.CURSOR_DIR_BASE_TYPE}/${CONTENT_AUTHORITY}/${TASK_PATH}" val CONTENT_ITEM_TYPE = "${ContentResolver.CURSOR_ITEM_BASE_TYPE}/${CONTENT_AUTHORITY}/${TASK_PATH}" val TABLE_NAME = "tasks" val _ID = BaseColumns._ID val _COUNT = BaseColumns._COUNT val COL_TITLE = "title" val COL_DESCRIPTION = "description" fun buildWithId(id: Long): Uri { return ContentUris.withAppendedId(CONTENT_URI, id) } fun getIdFromUri(uri: Uri): Long { return ContentUris.parseId(uri) } } }

The package and import statements work in the same way as Java code Using object is the Kotlin way of creating a Singleton. Usually, you don’t need objects of the TaskContract , so we wrap it into a Singleton and create one instance of that. val CONTENT_AUTHORITY = "com.aziflaj.todo" is a constant, just like a final variable. In Kotlin, constants are created using the val keyword and variables using the var keyword. You don’t see the type of the constant because Kotlin is smart enough to figure that out. val CONTENT_URI: Uri = ... is a final Uri object. In Kotlin, you specify the data type after the variable name. "content://${CONTENT_AUTHORITY}" : This is the Kotlin way of concatenating strings. Everything after the $ sign and between brackets is an expression, and its value used instead.

The Kotlin method for creating methods is:

fun getIdFromUri(uri: Uri): Long { return ContentUris.parseId(uri) }

It starts with the fun keyword, followed by the method name, with the variables in parentheses and then the return type, which in this case is Long .

It might seem a little strange in the beginning, but it’s faster to write and easier to read than Java long signature methods. By default, all methods in Kotlin are public.

In the same package, create a class called TaskDbHelper :

package com.aziflaj.todo.data import android.content.Context import android.database.sqlite.SQLiteDatabase import android.database.sqlite.SQLiteOpenHelper class TaskDbHelper(context: Context?) : SQLiteOpenHelper(context, TaskDbHelper.DATABASE_NAME, null, TaskDbHelper.DATABASE_VERSION) { companion object { val DATABASE_NAME = "task.db" val DATABASE_VERSION = 1 } override fun onCreate(db: SQLiteDatabase?) { val createTaskTable = "CREATE TABLE ${TaskContract.TaskEntry.TABLE_NAME} (" + "${TaskContract.TaskEntry._ID} INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, " + "${TaskContract.TaskEntry.COL_TITLE} TEXT NOT NULL, " + "${TaskContract.TaskEntry.COL_DESCRIPTION} TEXT NOT NULL, " + " UNIQUE (${TaskContract.TaskEntry.COL_TITLE}) ON CONFLICT REPLACE" + ");" db?.execSQL(createTaskTable) } override fun onUpgrade(db: SQLiteDatabase?, oldVersion: Int, newVersion: Int) { db?.execSQL("DROP TABLE IF EXISTS ${TaskContract.TaskEntry.TABLE_NAME}") onCreate(db) } }

The first line of the class may be strange. Kotlin includes the default class constructor into the class signature. So when we write

class TaskDbHelper(context: Context?) : SQLiteOpenHelper(context, TaskDbHelper.DATABASE_NAME, null, TaskDbHelper.DATABASE_VERSION)

We are creating a default constructor for the TaskDbHelper class that gets a context parameter, and calls its parent constructor, which in Java would be:

super(context, TaskDbHelper.DATABASE_NAME, null, TaskDbHelper.DATABASE_VERSION);

The companion object is similar to the object keyword introduced into the TaskContract . It creates what in Java are known as ‘static fields’, which belong to the class itself rather than the objects created. You can access those fields just like in Java with static fields, TaskDbHelper.DATABASE_NAME .

Instead of the @Override annotation, in Kotlin you can use override as a keyword, like in the case of override fun onCreate(db: SQLiteDatabase?) . That’s obvious, but what’s with the question mark? That question mark, appended to the object type means that the object added to the method might be null . This is to prevent defensive programming and manually check if that object is null. When you access that object as db?.execSQL(createTaskTable) (note the question mark) and that object is null , instead of throwing a NullPointerException , Kotlin bypasses the call and doesn’t execute it at all.

Finally, the Content Provider itself. Create a class called TaskProvider. I will start implementing the provider by creating a companion object :

package com.aziflaj.todo.data class TaskProvider : ContentProvider() { companion object { val TASK = 100 val TASK_WITH_ID = 101 fun createUriMatcher(): UriMatcher { var matcher: UriMatcher = UriMatcher(UriMatcher.NO_MATCH) val authority = TaskContract.CONTENT_AUTHORITY matcher.addURI(authority, TaskContract.TASK_PATH, TASK) matcher.addURI(authority, "${TaskContract.TASK_PATH}/#", TASK_WITH_ID) return matcher } val sUriMatcher: UriMatcher = createUriMatcher() var mOpenHelper: SQLiteOpenHelper? = null } }

This creates a UriMatcher to tell if the Uri given by the user is pointing to a record in a table, or to the table itself.

The onCreate() method is simple, so we can start implementing it:

override fun onCreate(): Boolean { mOpenHelper = TaskDbHelper(context) return true }

It creates a SQLiteOpenHelper using the TaskDbHelper we created before. You can notice here another feature of Kotlin. Instead of using the getContext() method, we are accessing the context as context .

The other method we are implementing is the query() method, probably the most complex method of a content provider:

override fun query(uri: Uri?, projection: Array<out String>?, selection: String?, selectionArgs: Array<out String>?, sortOrder: String?): Cursor? { val db: SQLiteDatabase = mOpenHelper?.readableDatabase as SQLiteDatabase val match: Int = sUriMatcher.match(uri) var cursor: Cursor? when (match) { TASK -> { cursor = db.query(TaskContract.TaskEntry.TABLE_NAME, projection, selection, selectionArgs, null, null, sortOrder) } TASK_WITH_ID -> { val id: Long = TaskContract.TaskEntry.getIdFromUri(uri as Uri) cursor = db.query(TaskContract.TaskEntry.TABLE_NAME, projection, "${TaskContract.TaskEntry._ID} = ?", arrayOf(id.toString()), null, null, sortOrder) } else -> throw UnsupportedOperationException("Unknown uri: $uri") } cursor?.setNotificationUri(context.contentResolver, uri) return cursor }

The 4th line of code might seem strange, expecially the as SQLiteDatabase . This is the Kotlin way of casting. Casting might be familiar to you when using the findViewById method. Check the MainActivity.kt and you’ll see the same casting method when finding the FAB by id.

The when block is the equivalent of a switch block.

The arrayOf(id.toString()) contains three interesting things about Kotlin. The arrayOf method is a built in method of Kotlin that generates an array from a comma-separated list of arguments. The toString method is called directly into a Long variable. This means that toString is an extension method. You can create new methods (as extension methods) to a class, and in this case, call them like 10.toString() . Kotlin takes care of autoboxing as needed, so an integer variable can be an int or an Integer , depending on the situation.

We’ll be implementing the other methods of the content provider in the same way. For the insert() method:

override fun insert(uri: Uri?, values: ContentValues?): Uri? { val db = mOpenHelper?.writableDatabase val match: Int = sUriMatcher.match(uri) var insertionUri: Uri? var insertedId: Long when (match) { TASK -> { insertedId = db!!.insert(TaskContract.TaskEntry.TABLE_NAME, null, values) insertionUri = if (insertedId > 0) { TaskContract.TaskEntry.buildWithId(insertedId) } else { throw SQLException("Failed to insert row into $uri") } } else -> throw UnsupportedOperationException("Unknown uri: $uri") } context.contentResolver.notifyChange(uri, null) return insertionUri }

New here is the db!!.insert(...) method call. !! means that you are sure that the instance won’t be null , so call the insert method anyway. Also new here is that we’ve assigned an if block to the insertionUri variable. In Kotlin, most blocks return a value which means that you can assign a block to a variable. Above, insertionUri will be TaskContract.TaskEntry.buildWithId(insertedId) if the insertedId is bigger than 0, or throw a SQLException .

The delete() method:

override fun delete(uri: Uri?, selection: String?, selectionArgs: Array<out String>?): Int { val db = mOpenHelper?.writableDatabase val match = sUriMatcher.match(uri) var deleted: Int var customSelection = selection ?: "1" when (match) { TASK -> deleted = db!!.delete(TaskContract.TaskEntry.TABLE_NAME, customSelection, selectionArgs) else -> throw UnsupportedOperationException("Unknown uri: $uri") } if (deleted > 0) { context.contentResolver.notifyChange(uri, null) } return deleted }

New here is the ?: operator (A.K.A Elvis operator), which says that if selection is not null , customSelection will get its value, otherwise, it will become "1" .

I’m not going to show the other methods of the content provider, because they don’t introduce any new Kotlin syntax. You can find the other methods of the content provider on GitHub

Add the content provider to the AndroidManifest.xml file just before the closing application tag.

<provider android:authorities="com.aziflaj.todo" android:name=".data.TaskProvider" />

Now the content provider is ready to use.

Finishing the UI

We will create a ListView for the MainActivity . Inside the contentmain.xml_ file and this code:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?> <FrameLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" xmlns:app="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res-auto" xmlns:tools="http://schemas.android.com/tools" android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="match_parent" android:paddingBottom="@dimen/activity_vertical_margin" android:paddingLeft="@dimen/activity_horizontal_margin" android:paddingRight="@dimen/activity_horizontal_margin" android:paddingTop="@dimen/activity_vertical_margin" app:layout_behavior="@string/appbar_scrolling_view_behavior" tools:context=".MainActivity" tools:showIn="@layout/activity_main"> <ListView android:id="@+id/task_listview" android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="match_parent" /> </FrameLayout>

Create an empty activity called CreateTaskActivity . This will create a CreateTaskActivity.java file (which you should convert to Kotlin) and an activitycreatetask.xml file which we’ll edit now. This is the layout file that shows when the user clicks the FAB. We will create a form for a new task:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?> <LinearLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" xmlns:tools="http://schemas.android.com/tools" android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="match_parent" android:orientation="vertical" android:paddingBottom="@dimen/activity_vertical_margin" android:paddingLeft="@dimen/activity_horizontal_margin" android:paddingRight="@dimen/activity_horizontal_margin" android:paddingTop="@dimen/activity_vertical_margin" tools:context="com.aziflaj.todo.CreateTaskActivity"> <TextView android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="wrap_content" android:text="@string/task.create.title" android:textColor="@color/gray_dark" android:paddingBottom="@dimen/activity_horizontal_margin" android:textSize="@dimen/text_large" /> <LinearLayout android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="wrap_content" android:orientation="horizontal"> <android.support.design.widget.TextInputLayout android:layout_width="0dp" android:layout_height="wrap_content" android:layout_weight="3" android:paddingRight="@dimen/activity_horizontal_margin"> <EditText android:id="@+id/task_title" android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="wrap_content" android:capitalize="words" android:enabled="true" android:hint="@string/task.title.placeholder" /> </android.support.design.widget.TextInputLayout> <Button android:id="@+id/save_task_btn" android:layout_width="0dp" android:layout_height="wrap_content" android:layout_weight="1" android:background="@color/colorAccent" android:text="@string/task.button.save" android:textColor="@color/white" /> </LinearLayout> <android.support.design.widget.TextInputLayout android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="wrap_content"> <EditText android:id="@+id/task_description" android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="wrap_content" android:capitalize="sentences" android:hint="@string/task.description.placeholder" android:inputType="textMultiLine" /> </android.support.design.widget.TextInputLayout> </LinearLayout>

Add these values to string.xml:

<string name="task.create.title">Create a new task</string> <string name="task.title.placeholder">Task title</string> <string name="task.description.placeholder">Task description</string> <string name="task.button.save">Save</string>

And to colors.xml`

<!-- grayscale --> <color name="white">#FFF</color> <color name="gray_light">#DBDBDB</color> <color name="gray">#939393</color> <color name="gray_dark">#5F5F5F</color> <color name="black">#323232</color>

And to dimens.xml:

<dimen name="text_large">30sp</dimen>

Create a new activity called TaskDetailsActivity and convert it to Kotlin. Add this code to activitytaskdetails.xml:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?> <LinearLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" xmlns:tools="http://schemas.android.com/tools" android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="match_parent" android:orientation="vertical" android:paddingBottom="@dimen/activity_vertical_margin" android:paddingLeft="@dimen/activity_horizontal_margin" android:paddingRight="@dimen/activity_horizontal_margin" android:paddingTop="@dimen/activity_vertical_margin" tools:context="com.aziflaj.todo.TaskDetailsActivity"> <TextView android:id="@+id/detail_task_title" android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="wrap_content" android:paddingBottom="@dimen/activity_vertical_margin" android:textSize="@dimen/text_large" /> <TextView android:id="@+id/detail_task_description" android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="wrap_content" android:textSize="@dimen/text_medium" /> </LinearLayout>

Add this in the dimens.xml:

<dimen name="text_medium">18sp</dimen>

Next we will create a menu for this view. Remove the menumain.xml_ file. Remove onCreateOptionsMenu and onOptionsItemSelected from MainActivity.kt. Create a new menu resource file:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?> <menu xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" xmlns:app="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res-auto"> <item android:id="@+id/action_delete" android:icon="@android:drawable/ic_menu_delete" android:title="@string/task.details.menu.delete" app:showAsAction="always" /> </menu>

Add this to strings.xml:

<string name="task.details.menu.delete">Delete</string>

In TaskDetailsActivity.kt, override the necessary methods:

override fun onCreateOptionsMenu(menu: Menu?): Boolean { menuInflater.inflate(R.menu.task_details_menu, menu) return true } override fun onOptionsItemSelected(item: MenuItem?): Boolean { val id = item?.itemId when (id) { R.id.action_delete -> { //delete task return true } } return super.onOptionsItemSelected(item) }

Here we expand the menu and make it ready to handle user events clicking the delete button on the menu.

Finally, we have the UI ready to handle data.

Storing New Tasks

We use the CreateTaskActivity class to insert new tasks, but the user needs a way to switch to that view. Open the MainActivity.kt file and set this listener to the FAB:

val newTaskFab = findViewById(R.id.fab) as FloatingActionButton newTaskFab.setOnClickListener({ view -> val newTaskIntent = Intent(applicationContext, CreateTaskActivity::class.java) startActivity(newTaskIntent) })

We’re now ready to store new tasks into the embedded SQLite database. We have the Content Provider and the UI, now we read from the EditText fields and store the data into the database. Inside the onCreate method of the CreateTaskActivity.kt file, after setting the view layout ( setContentView(R.layout.activity_create_task) ), add this code:

val saveBtn = findViewById(R.id.save_task_btn) as Button saveBtn.setOnClickListener({ view -> val taskTitleEditText = findViewById(R.id.task_title) as EditText val taskTitle = taskTitleEditText.text.toString() val taskDescriptionEditText = findViewById(R.id.task_description) as EditText val taskDescription: String = taskDescriptionEditText.text.toString() if (taskTitle.isEmpty() or taskDescription.isEmpty()) { val inputEmpty = getString(R.string.error_input_empty) Toast.makeText(applicationContext, inputEmpty, Toast.LENGTH_LONG).show() } else { val values = ContentValues() values.put(TaskEntry.COL_TITLE, taskTitle) values.put(TaskEntry.COL_DESCRIPTION, taskDescription) var inserted = contentResolver.insert(TaskEntry.CONTENT_URI, values) startActivity(Intent(this, MainActivity::class.java)) Log.d("New Task", "inserted: $inserted") } })

Here we are using a lambda instead of a SAM interface. This is the Kotlin way of writing lambda methods, where view is the argument, and what comes after -> is the lambda body. With this code, we’re reading from the fields and storing data in the database using the insert() method of the Content Provider. If the task title or description is empty, we show an error as a Toast. Add the error message into the strings.xml file:

<string name="error.input.empty">Title or description is empty</string>

When you add a new record to the database, you can see in LogCat if it’s added or not.

List ALL the Tasks

To list tasks, we’ll use a CursorLoader that queries the database and creates a Cursor object. This Cursor object is used by a CursorAdapter to populate the ListView in the MainActivity class.

Seems like a lot to do, so let’s start by creating the view of a single item of the list.

Create a layout file called tasklistviewitem.xml:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?> <LinearLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="match_parent" android:orientation="vertical"> <TextView android:id="@+id/list_item_title" android:layout_width="wrap_content" android:layout_height="wrap_content" android:textColor="@color/gray" android:textSize="@dimen/text_large" /> </LinearLayout>

We will expand this in the CursorAdapter . So create a Kotlin class, called TaskAdapter and add this code:

package com.aziflaj.todo import android.content.Context import android.database.Cursor import android.view.LayoutInflater import android.view.View import android.view.ViewGroup import android.widget.CursorAdapter import android.widget.TextView import com.aziflaj.todo.data.TaskContract class TaskAdapter(context: Context, cursor: Cursor?, flags: Int) : CursorAdapter(context, cursor, flags) { override fun newView(context: Context?, cursor: Cursor?, parent: ViewGroup?): View? { return LayoutInflater.from(context).inflate(R.layout.task_listview_item, parent, false) } override fun bindView(view: View?, context: Context?, cursor: Cursor?) { var titleTextView = view?.findViewById(R.id.list_item_title) as TextView val TITLE_COL_INDEX = cursor?.getColumnIndex(TaskContract.TaskEntry.COL_TITLE) as Int val taskTitle = cursor?.getString(TITLE_COL_INDEX) titleTextView.text = taskTitle } }

Open MainActivity.kt and make it implement android.app.LoaderManager.LoaderCallbacks<Cursor> :

class MainActivity : AppCompatActivity(), android.app.LoaderManager.LoaderCallbacks<Cursor> { override fun onCreateLoader(id: Int, args: Bundle?): android.content.Loader<Cursor>? { return CursorLoader(applicationContext, TaskContract.TaskEntry.CONTENT_URI, null, null, null, null) } override fun onLoadFinished(loader: android.content.Loader<Cursor>?, data: Cursor?) { taskAdapter?.swapCursor(data) } override fun onLoaderReset(loader: android.content.Loader<Cursor>?) { taskAdapter?.swapCursor(null) } companion object { val TASK_LOADER = 0 //the loader id var taskAdapter: TaskAdapter? = null var listView: ListView? = null } override fun onCreate(savedInstanceState: Bundle?) { super.onCreate(savedInstanceState) setContentView(R.layout.activity_main) val toolbar = findViewById(R.id.toolbar) as Toolbar setSupportActionBar(toolbar) loaderManager.initLoader(TASK_LOADER, null, this) listView = findViewById(R.id.task_listview) as ListView taskAdapter = TaskAdapter(applicationContext, null, 0) listView?.adapter = taskAdapter listView?.setOnItemClickListener({ parent, view, position, id -> val currentTask: Cursor? = parent.getItemAtPosition(position) as Cursor var detailsIntent = Intent(this, TaskDetailsActivity::class.java) val TASK_ID_COL = currentTask?.getColumnIndex(TaskContract.TaskEntry._ID) as Int val _id = currentTask?.getLong(TASK_ID_COL) as Long val taskUri = TaskContract.TaskEntry.buildWithId(_id) detailsIntent.setData(taskUri) startActivity(detailsIntent) }) val newTaskFab = findViewById(R.id.fab) as FloatingActionButton newTaskFab.setOnClickListener({ view -> val newTaskIntent = Intent(applicationContext, CreateTaskActivity::class.java) startActivity(newTaskIntent) }) } }

Link the adapter to the ListView , adding this code to the onCreate method:

listView = findViewById(R.id.task_listview) as ListView taskAdapter = TaskAdapter(applicationContext, null, 0) listView?.adapter = taskAdapter

Detailed View for Tasks

If you click a task, nothing happens. We want to redirect the user to the detailed view of the task. Add this snippet after setting the adapter of the list view:

listView?.setOnItemClickListener({ parent, view, position, id -> val currentTask: Cursor? = parent.getItemAtPosition(position) as Cursor var detailsIntent = Intent(this, TaskDetailsActivity::class.java) val TASK_ID_COL = currentTask?.getColumnIndex(TaskContract.TaskEntry._ID) as Int val _id = currentTask?.getLong(TASK_ID_COL) as Long val taskUri = TaskContract.TaskEntry.buildWithId(_id) detailsIntent.setData(taskUri) startActivity(detailsIntent) })

Open TaskDetailsActivity.kt and replace the code with this:

package com.aziflaj.todo import android.content.Intent import android.net.Uri import android.support.v7.app.AppCompatActivity import android.os.Bundle import android.view.Menu import android.view.MenuItem import android.widget.TextView import com.aziflaj.todo.data.TaskContract class TaskDetailsActivity : AppCompatActivity() { companion object { var taskId = 0L } override fun onCreate(savedInstanceState: Bundle?) { super.onCreate(savedInstanceState) setContentView(R.layout.activity_task_details) val taskUri = intent?.data as Uri taskId = TaskContract.TaskEntry.getIdFromUri(taskUri) val cursor = contentResolver.query(taskUri, null, null, null,null) cursor.moveToFirst() val taskTitle = cursor.getString(cursor.getColumnIndex(TaskContract.TaskEntry.COL_TITLE)) val taskDescr = cursor.getString(cursor.getColumnIndex(TaskContract.TaskEntry.COL_DESCRIPTION)) var titleTextView = findViewById(R.id.detail_task_title) as TextView var descrTextView = findViewById(R.id.detail_task_description) as TextView titleTextView.text = taskTitle descrTextView.text = taskDescr } override fun onCreateOptionsMenu(menu: Menu?): Boolean { menuInflater.inflate(R.menu.task_details_menu, menu) return true } override fun onOptionsItemSelected(item: MenuItem?): Boolean { val id = item?.itemId when (id) { R.id.action_delete -> { val deleted = contentResolver.delete( TaskContract.TaskEntry.CONTENT_URI, "${TaskContract.TaskEntry._ID} = ?", arrayOf(taskId.toString())) if (deleted == 1) { startActivity(Intent(this, MainActivity::class.java)) } return true } } return super.onOptionsItemSelected(item) } }

Here we:

Get the Uri passed with the Intent

Query the database based on the Uri, and fetch the task title and description

Update the UI with the values queried.

Add functionality to the delete button in the menu

Wrapping Up

And that’s how you build an Android application in Kotlin. While Kotlin is not yet stable, it has features which I feel will appeal to existing Android developers.

Kotin is not called Swift for Android for no reason, it speeds up and simplifies the development process, truly making it ‘swift’. To conclude, what are the advantages and disadvantages?

Advantages of Kotlin

Faster to develop

Easier to maintain

No NullPointerException s and defensive programming

Disadvantages of Kotlin

Large APK size (5.2MB for the app we developed)

Slower compilation process

I feel these disadvantages might not exist for long after the release of the stable version. For further information on Kotlin read the language reference guide.

What are your thoughts on Kotlin? Would you use it?