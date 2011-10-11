Vishal's articles
Cloud Slice: Eucalyptus for Hybrid Clouds

Eucalyptus let's you build a IaaS with your hardware and integrate with dominant public cloud providers
Cloud Slice: Redhat OpenShift

CloudSpring | Redhat Openshift is a PaaS offering powered by RHEL and strong open source expertise of Redhat
Log Management as a Service

Log management is becoming increasingly important in clustered environments and in cloud.
Cloud Slice: Oracle Cloud

Oracle Cloud is a late entrant in Cloud Market but it enters with a end to end offerings.
Cloud Slice: Google Compute Engine

CloudSpring | Cloud Slice: Google Compute Engine for your large scale and high performance computing needs
Win CloudBees Goodies … and Check Out ClickStart!

CloudBees ClickStart is a quick way to get an application up and running in cloud. A click creates completely deployed application stack
SaaS and Cloud Service Curation

Cloud Service curation as the term goes is simply a component of software provided as a service.
Cloud Slice: Amazon Glacier

Amazon Glacier is a low cost storage service for archiving your data.
Accelerate Java Apps with CloudBees

CloudBees is a platform for accelerating Java and JVM based applications with complete life cycle in cloud
Cloud Slice

Cloud slice series: concise overviews - slices - of larger technologies and offerings
Content Delivery Networks (CDN) : Get to the Edge!

Content Delivery network ( CDN ) for faster delivery and higher availability of your content.
Get in the cloud with CloudFoundry

Multitenancy and Google App Engine (GAE) Java

Google App Engine (GAE) Java API Part 3: Getting started with APIs

CloudSpring: Google App Engine: Database Strategies

CloudSpring: Understanding Google App Engine (GAE) Java API Part 2

This is the introduction of the article loudSpring: Understanding Google App Engine (GAE) Java API Part 2: Setup and Introduction.
Google App Engine (GAE) Java API Part 2: Setup and Introduction

Understanding Google App Engine (GAE) Java API Part 1: Landscape Overview

It’s very important to know the landscape within which you can build your application using emerging GAE, and to understand the limitations of an evolving product.
Writing apps in your favorite language on the web is fun and rewarding for developers — and can be a good value proposition for small businesses and start ups. This is easily possible with Google App Engine (GAE), with Java as the language of development.
Google App Engine: Database Strategies

Knowing the right tools and knowledge of risks makes database strategy for cloud worth the benefits of clouds.
CloudSpring: Google App Engine for Small Business

Google App Engine for Small Business

GAE presents a great opportunity for small business/enterprises to leverage well developed infrastructures and plug with custom developed application that business process might demand.