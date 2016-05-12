Lincoln W Daniel is a software engineer who has worked at companies big and small. Receiving internship offers from companies like NASA JPL, he has worked at IBM and Medium.com. Lincoln also teaches programming concepts on his ModernNerd YouTube channel by which he emphasizes relating coding concepts to real human experiences.
Lincoln's articles
Java Serialization: Building a Persistent Phone Book
Java
By Lincoln Daniel,
Building a Study Guide App with Java Hashmap
Java
By Lincoln Daniel,
Lincoln Daniel explains how to use a Hashmap to store and manipulate key-value pairs in Java, building a simple study guide app along the way.
Understanding Java Variables and Data Types
Java
By Lincoln Daniel,
Java variables enable programmers to store single data points, bits of information, for later use. Lincoln Daniel explains how to use them correctly.