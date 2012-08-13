graphic design

5 Ways to Truly Personalize Your “About Me” Page
By Gabrielle Gosha,
By Gabrielle Gosha,
By Gabrielle Gosha,
By Anum Khan,
By Anum Khan,
By Gabrielle Gosha,
By Anum Khan,
By James George,
Learn to use grids in your print and web designs. Learn about grids, how they work and how they can make your work easier and your designs better.
By James George,
Learn ways to make your business cards stand out. You will learn various ways to make your business cards stand out & get your business noticed over others.
By James George,
This is a look at fonts that have very specific purposes. These fonts are great for their intended use, but wouldn't work well in other applications.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
By James George,
Learn how to design your own Christmas card in Photoshop. Learn to layout and design your own unique Christmas card design using Photoshop & custom shapes.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
By Gabrielle Gosha,
By James George,
A study on symmetry, what it is and when to use it. Learn about the different types of symmetry, asymmetry and how to use them in your design projects.
By James George,
An in-depth look at drop shadows and how to create them in Photoshop. Learn what makes up a drop shadow & how each setting works in Photoshop & the web.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
By Anum Khan,
By Anum Khan,
By Gabrielle Gosha,
By Anum Khan,
By Anum Khan,
By James George,
By James George,
By Gabrielle Gosha,
By James George,
By Anum Khan,
By James George,
By Isabelle Try,
By Anum Khan,
By James George,