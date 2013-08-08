Robert is a voracious reader, Ruby aficionado, and other big words. He is currently looking for interesting projects to work on and can be found at his website.
Robert's articles
Improve Your Ruby with the Adapter Design Pattern
Robert Qualls looks at the Adapter Design pattern in various popular Ruby gems, following it up with an example implementation.
Projects That Are Making Blazing Fast Ruby a Reality
Robert Qualls looks at 2 projects that could lift Ruby in to the upper echelon of fast languages. No, really. Fast Ruby could be a thing, soon.
Hackable PDF Typesetting in Ruby with Prawn
Robert Qualls explores typesetting and hackable PDFs in Ruby. Learn how to quickly typeset and generate PDFs for some simple document needs.
Ruby Can Be Faster with a Bit of Rust
Robert Qualls introduces Rust to Rubyists, showing how to write a dynamic library to allow Ruby to consume Rust, making Ruby faster when it's done right.
Fun and Practical Alfred Workflows in Ruby
Robert Qualls walks through some practical Alfred workflows using Ruby. Create a calendar event, convert some currency, and learn how much fun Alfred can be
Holy Hacking, Batman! Create Alfred Workflows in Ruby
Robert Qualls takes a look at creating workflows in Alfred with Ruby. Alfred brings great utility to the Mac, and extending it with Ruby brings more.
Loading Code with Ruby
Robert Qualls dives into the Ruby load path, including how ‘require’ works, how ‘load’ works, and how to make sure your code always gets loaded.
Decoupling with Lotus
Robert Qualls explores Lotus, a Ruby web framework that aims to make MVC more object-oriented. No monkey patching, for the win!
The Ruby Ecosystem for New Rubyists
Ruby is more than just a language. It has a universe of tools and processes supporting the creation of the complex software it makes. This can be overwhelming to newcomers, so I've put together an article that will hopefully make things a little more clear.
More Common Trip-ups for New Rubyists
Robert Qualls looks at more common items in Ruby that can trip up programmers new at the language.
Common Trip-ups for New Rubyists, Part I
GUI Applications with Shoes
Parsing with the Parslet Gem
Forking and IPC in Ruby, Part II
Forking and IPC in Ruby, Part I
A Guide to Ruby Collections IV: Tips and Tricks
A Guide to Ruby Collections III: Enumerable and Enumerator
A Guide to Ruby Collections, II: Hashes, Sets, and Ranges
A Guide to Ruby Collections, Part I: Arrays
A Tour Through Random Ruby
Winewatcher – Desktop Notifications in Ruby
Seeking Lovecraft, Part 1: An introduction to NLP and the Treat Gem
