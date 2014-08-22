Never Forget a TODO Comment with tickgit, Your Repo’s Project Manager
By Patrick DeVivo,
tickgit is a command-line tool and web application helping developers do project management in their code via TODO comments and other plain-text markers.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Have you been using Git for some time, but never in a team environment? We cover the Git techniques that you must be familiar with before you join a team.
By Bruno Skvorc,
How compatible are git and wordpress? Let's see how easy it is to make WordPress posts auto-update based on PR submissions on the Github repository!
By Jeff Smith,
Are you planning to build an ecommerce site with Magento and Git together in order to implement version control? Here are a few tips before you get started!
By Jeff Smith,
You WordPress site should be version controlled! Take a look at using Git with WordPress, try out VersionPress, or investigate your host's Git options.
By Bruno Skvorc,
This sourcehunt, we've found a lot of Laravel and/or JSON focused packages. It's an interesting combo which led us to our newest "app idea of the month"!
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Crazy? Maybe! Claudio goes through setting up PHP, Git, and Composer on an Android device. Not only that, but he also deploys Laravel and SQLite!
By Nicolai Parlog,
Chances are you're using Git - a lot. Here's how to use it better! Aliases, settings, tools, and a little background about usability and documentation.
By Atlassian,
Learn the basics of Git with this space themed tutorial.
By Atlassian,
Learn how to use pull requests for code review with Git by adding an inspirational quote to a teammate's repository.
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes shows how to write robust, testable code using SOLID principles by building a small but functional microblog with only minimal dependencies
By Viraj Khatavkar,
Viraj demonstrates the full process of writing custom code for deploying different commits of your app to an SFTP server using Git and PhpSecLib
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin Faith Kasumu introduces us to a powerful Ruby package - Wordmove, which offers a very fast and easy automated WordPress website deployment.
By Adam Bard,
Adam Bard shows how to get small, low-traffic projects up and running with Dokku on DigitalOcean, creating a Heroku-like experience without the cost.
By Shaumik Daityari,
By Alex Walker,
SVG is powerful, but finding a place to put your image is harder than it should be. Here's a scalable, reliable, free SVG image hosting method.
By Jérémy Heleine,
Jérémy Heleine walks through setting up a Raspberry Pi as a remote Git server that can share repositories with other computers.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno reveals some little known tips and tricks for upgrades to your development workflow - from health to speed of development, everything's on the menu!
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward provides tips on making Git and GitHub projects fit better into developer workflow—from running tests to deploying your code to a server.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik examines ways to manage huge repositories with Git, including shallow cloning, cloning a single branch, using submodules and third-party extensions.
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter take a look at Static Review - a framework for writing git hooks, so you can do hook inspections on your files on certain git actions!
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward introduces Git LFS, an open-source Git extension by GitHub that provides a versioning solution for large files in Git.
By Shaumik Daityari,
In this article, we take a close look at a project called VersionPress, a WordPress plugin that brings version control to your WordPress development.
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter explains how he sets up his Mac OS X development machine, from text editors like Sublime Text, to version control tools like SourceTree
By Shaumik Daityari,
Revisr is a WordPress plugin that provides you with version control features within WordPress. In this article, we cover the basics of how to use Revisr.
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander Koko introduces Pagoda Box - a PaaS just for PHP applications, much simpler to use than Heroku and also with free tiers.
By Dennis Gaebel,
You might not be familiar with Heroku's robust deployment workflow. Dennis Gaebel shows us how to use Gulp, Git, and Node to deploy a project to Heroku.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari explains how to write unit test to automate the process of debugging a codebase in Git.
By James Dow,
James Dow shows you how you can set up your deployment workflow with Laravel and Git. Deploy your site to production with a single bookmark click!
By James Hibbard,
On this week's On Our Radar, James Hibbard looks at accessible videos, Styleguide Driven Development and programming Arduino with Ruby.