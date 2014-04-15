Adam makes a lot of websites. He presently develops full-time for Tapstream, freelances occasionally and posts unsaleable articles on his blog.
Adam's articles
Python Web Applications: The basics of WSGI
Adam introduces the the basics of the Web Server Gateway Interface, which lies beneath every Python web framework, showing how to code your first WSGI app.
Heroku Alternative: Deploy Apps with Dokku on DigitalOcean
Adam Bard shows how to get small, low-traffic projects up and running with Dokku on DigitalOcean, creating a Heroku-like experience without the cost.
Deploying to Heroku: An introduction
Adam Bard explains the simple steps involved in deploying web applications to Heroku, a managed server platform.
Configuring Nginx to Speed Up Your Ghost.io Blog
Adam Bard looks at configuring a Nginx server with Ghost, to help with static assets and caching.
Anatomy of a Web App: How I Built RedditLater in Clojure
A look at Redditlater, and a guide to efficiently hosting a Clojure web app on a single Heroku dyno.
Building a Recipe Search Site with Angular and Elasticsearch
This article shows how AngularJS and Elasticsearch can be used to create a simple recipe search site.