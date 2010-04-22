The Difference Between Git and GitHub
By Thom Parkin,
Git and GitHub, what's the difference? Thom Parkin at Learnable has an explanation, along with ideas for getting the most out of GitHub.
By Shaumik Daityari,
There's no shortage of new things to learn in the web development world. Shaumik Daityari presents some of the best skills you can learn in a weekend
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik shows us, step by step, how to debug a code problem using git blame and git bisect.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Beegit is a new collaborative markdown editor for the browser. How does it stack up against champions like StackEdit? Read this post and find out!
By Shaumik Daityari,
What makes Sublime Text even better is its extensibility. So, here’s a look at the plugins that make an already wonderful editor truly Sublime.
By Shaumik Daityari,
From operating system to web browser to version control software, Shaumik Daityari explains how he sets up a new machine for development.
By Tim Evko,
Whether it's using version control, modular code, preprocessors, or code review - there are so many easy ways to improve the quality of your code.
By Chris Burgess,
Currently under development, VersionPress is a WordPress Plugin that will keep track of every change, completely version controlled using Git.
By Thom Parkin,
In this video, produced by our sister company Learnable, you'll learn the basics of Git, and see why it is a tool that could help you never lose a file again.
By Shaumik Daityari,
After learning simple git features, this tutorial will get you up to speed with the more advanced features, allowing you to work with Git on a team.
By Tobias Günther,
Tobias Günther explains the concept of "diffs" when using version control to track modifications to your code base.
By Shaumik Daityari,
An introduction to version control with Git, for developers who work alone.
By Shaumik Daityari,
An overview of the most popular options for version control software, along with some other options worth noting.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta explains what DBV is and how one can use it to version control a database
By Shaumik Daityari,
An overview of how Git became so dominant in the version control industry along with some concepts showing how it can be used effectively in open-source.
By Matthew Setter,
Learn to use git hooks to set up automatic deployment for your PHP applications
By Bruno Skvorc,
Getting started with Google App Engine and deploying your app via Git
