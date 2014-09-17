What Is Functional Programming?
By Ali Spittel,
As a programmer, you want to write elegant, maintainable, scalable, predictable code. The principles of functional programming can help.
By Ali Spittel,
As a programmer, you want to write elegant, maintainable, scalable, predictable code. The principles of functional programming can help.
By M. David Green,
M. David Green demonstrates how you can start thinking functionally in JavaScript, by refactoring some all-too-common imperative code to a functional style.
By M. David Green,
By Marcello Duarte,
Marcello Duarte explains how we can use functional programming to build a JSON parser from scratch in PHP! Join us in exploring advanced PHP!
By Pierre-Yves Saumont,
Abstraction is the key to tenable code bases. Where OOP eyes abstraction with suspicion, functional programming pushes it as far as possible.
By Marcello Duarte,
Marcello Duarte of Inviqa shares some functional programming insight with us by teaching us how to build Parser combinations with Phunkie! Hardcore!
By Gregor Trefs,
Functional programming solutions for FizzBuzz using Vavr (formerly Javaslang) and common FP features like streams, pattern matching, and combinator.
By Pierre-Yves Saumont,
Referential transparency is a tool to help programmers reason about their programs and make them safer, and easier to test and to maintain.
By Pierre-Yves Saumont,
Functional programming can dramatically reduce the need for testing by using types to reduce the number of possible implementation choices.
By M. David Green,
Applying functional techniques improved my programs, problem-solving skills, process; my code was cleaner and easier to maintain — with less work.
By Pierre-Yves Saumont,
Java is known as a mostly strict language. It's useful, however, to implement a 'Lazy' type for lazy initialization, deferred computations, etc.
By Pierre-Yves Saumont,
Java is known as a strict language regarding references and method arguments. It's however possible (and very useful) to implement laziness in types.
By M. David Green,
M. David Green uses filtering to limit a data set & chaining to combine the results with map/reduce. The result—clean code that performs complex operations.
By Mark Brown,
With the aid of seven comprehensive demos, Mark Brown introduces you to Choo — a fun new framework for building single page apps in a functional manner.
By Marcello La Rocca,
Java's Optional, unlike may-or-may-not-contain-a-value types in other languages, is no well-behaving monad. And this matters to everyday developers like us!
By Gregor Trefs,
The Combinator Pattern, well known in FP, combines primitives into complex structures. Gregor Trefs explores an implementation in Java 8.
By M. David Green,
M. David Green demonstrates how to implement function composition in JavaScript, a technique which lends itself to writing cleaner and more succinct code.
By Florian Rappl,
Florian Rappl introduces Ramda.js, a powerful toolbox designed with functional programming in mind, and talks about the concepts on which its based.
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
Ashraff explains how to create streams and then transform them using three widely used higher-order methods named map, filter and reduce.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes explains the concept of transducers and demonstrates their use in PHP with Michael Dowling's library
By Dan Prince,
Using the Mori library, Dan Prince demonstrates how to create and work with immutable data structures, making your code simpler and easier to reason about.
By Christopher Pitt,
Christopher Pitt dives deeper into PHP macros, using them to add some functional programming to PHP!
By M. David Green,
M. David Green demonstrates how using the functional programming techniques of mapping & reducing can lead to cleaner code which is easy to read & maintain.
By Sebastian Porto,
Sebastian Porto takes a look at functional reactive programming with Elm, an up-and-coming programming language that compiles to JavaScript.
By Florian Rappl,
Curious about functional reactive programming? Florian Rappl explains the concepts, working through several examples using the RxJS library.
By Mark Brown,
Mark Brown shows how to to write simpler programs with fewer bugs by using techniques from functional programming in JavaScript
By M. David Green,
M. David Green demonstrates the concept of currying — a useful technique, to partially evaluate functions and make your functional JavaScript more readable.
By M. David Green,
M. David Green demonstrates the powerful, but dizzying concept of recursion by refactoring normal for and while loops to use functions that call themselves.
By M. David Green,
Continuing his look at functional programming in JavaScript, M. David Green examines higher-order functions and how they can help us avoid code duplication.
By Arne Brasseur,
In the second of a two-part series on Functional Programming, learn about Pure and Composable functions, the benefits and tactics therein.