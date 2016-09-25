Gregor wrote his first program, a text adventure in BASIC, when he was 12 years old. Since then he had a look in many topics of Software Development. Gregor values learning, modesty and team work. Currently, he is into Scala and the functional extensions of Java 8. Further, he eagerly tries to understand all facets of Domain Driven Design. You can hire Gregor and get more information about him from his personal blog.
Gregor's articles
Six Ways to Functional FizzBuzz with Vavr
By Gregor Trefs,
Functional programming solutions for FizzBuzz using Vavr (formerly Javaslang) and common FP features like streams, pattern matching, and combinator.
Property Based Testing with Vavr
By Gregor Trefs,
Learning property based testing, or property checking, in Java using Vavr (formerly Javaslang) and the FizzBuzz Kata.
Combinator Pattern with Java 8
By Gregor Trefs,
The Combinator Pattern, well known in FP, combines primitives into complex structures. Gregor Trefs explores an implementation in Java 8.