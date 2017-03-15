Java
Article

What Is Referential Transparency?

By Pierre-Yves Saumont

Table of Contents

In functional programming, referential transparency is generally defined as the fact that an expression, in a program, may be replaced by its value (or anything having the same value) without changing the result of the program. This implies that methods should always return the same value for a given argument, without having any other effect. This functional programming concept also applies to imperative programming, though, and can help you make your code clearer.

To understand this article you should know how to write simple classes and methods in Java. Knowing what a side effect is helps but if you don’t, you’ll learn it on the way.

Referential Transparency

The expression referential transparency is used in various domains, such as mathematics, logic, linguistics, philosophy and programming. It has quite different meanings in each of these domain. Here, we will deal only with computer programs, although we will show analogy with maths (simple maths, don’t worry). Note, however, that computer scientists do not agree on the meaning of referential transparency in programming. What we will look at is referential transparency as it is used by functional programmers.

Referential Transparency in Maths

In maths, referential transparency is the property of expressions that can be replaced by other expressions having the same value without changing the result in any way. Consider the following example:

x = 2 + (3 * 4)

We may replace the subexpression (3 * 4) with any other expression having the same value without changing the result (the value of x). The most evident expression to use, is of course 12:

x = 2 + 12

Any other expression having the value 12 (maybe (5 + 7)) could be used without changing the result. As a consequence, the subexpression (3 * 4) is referentially transparent.

We may also replace the expression 2 + 12 by another expression having the same value without changing the value of x, so it is referentially transparent too:

x = 14

You can easily see the benefit of referential transparency: It allows reasoning. Without it, we could not resolve any expression without considering some other elements.

Referential Transparency in Programming

In programming, referential transparency applies to programs. As programs are composed of subprograms, which are programs themselves, it applies to those subprograms, too. Subprograms may be represented, among other things, by methods. That means method can be referentially transparent, which is the case if a call to this method may be replaced by its return value:

int add(int a, int b) {
    return a + b
}

int mult(int a, int b) {
    return a * b;
}

int x = add(2, mult(3, 4));

In this example, the mult method is referentially transparent because any call to it may be replaced with the corresponding return value. This may be observed by replacing mult(3, 4) with 12:

int x = add(2, 12)

In the same way, add(2, 12) may be replaced with the corresponding return value, 14:

int x = 14;

None of these replacements will change the result of the program, whatever it does. Note that we could use any other expression having the same value, which is useful when refactoring.

On the other hand, consider the following program:

int add(int a, int b) {
    int result = a + b;
    System.out.println("Returning " + result);
    return result;
}

Replacing a call to the add method with the corresponding return value will change the result of the program, since the message will no longer be printed. In that case, it would only remove the side effect but in other cases, it might change the value returned by the method:

public static void main(String... args) {
    printFibs(10);
}

public static void printFibs(int limit) {
    Fibs fibs = new Fibs();
    for (int i = 0; i < limit; i++) {
        System.out.println(fibs.next());
    }
}

static class Fibs {
    private int previous = -1;
    private int last = 1;

    public Integer next() {
        last = previous + (previous = last);
        return previous + last;
    }
}

Here, the next method can’t be replaced with anything having the same value, since the method is designed to return a different value on each call.

Using such non referentially transparent methods requires a strong discipline in order not to share the mutable state involved in the computation. Functional style avoids such methods in favor of referentially transparent versions.

Referential Transparency in Imperative Programming

Both imperative and functional programming use functions. Although functional programming uses only functions, imperative programming uses:

  • pure functions: methods returning values and having no other effects
  • pure effects: methods returning nothing but changing something outside of them)
  • functions with side effects: methods both returning a value and changing something

As we all know, it is good practice to avoid functions with side effects. This leaves imperative programmers with pure functions and pure effects. Referential transparency is then a powerful tool for imperative programmers to make their programs easier to reason about, and easier to test.

A snail reaching for referential transparency

More from this author

Summary

Referential transparency means that a function call can be replaced by its value or another referentially transparent call with the same result. It makes reasoning about programs easier. It also makes each subprogram independent, which greatly simplifies unit testing and refactoring. As an additional benefit, referentially transparent programs are easier to read and understand, which is one reason for why functional programs need less comments.

To learn more about the subject, you can have a look at the following documents:

More:
functional programming, quick-tip
Meet the author
Pierre-Yves Saumont
R&D software engineer at Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks, author of Functional Programming in Java (Manning Publications) and double bass jazz player

Latest Themes

Browse all 7 themes
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

A beautiful, responsive, portfolio theme for creatives - photographers, designers, writers, developers - that shows off your skills and work to potential clients.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Business Theme

Built for businesses in the financial and professional services sectors, our theme offers a great way to introduce clients to you and your team.
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes

SitePoint WordPress Builder Theme

A fast, simple and stunning theme you can rely on for Building companies.
Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Feb 24

SitePoint WordPress Portfolio Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Feb 02

SitePoint WordPress Business Theme

Premium Theme
Premium Theme
SitePoint Themes, Dec 22

SitePoint WordPress Builder Theme

Latest Courses

Browse all 70 courses
1h 46m
Premium Course
Luke Westby

Elm: A Beginners' Guide to Elm and Data

Elm, a front-end functional programming language for web apps
44m
Premium Course
Zsolt Nagy

Introducing TypeScript

Tighten up your programming with strong typing, through TypeScript
1h 19m
Premium Course
Donovan Hutchinson

Animating with CSS

Bring your UI to life with CSS animations
Premium Course
1h 46m
Premium Course
Luke Westby, 13 hours ago

Elm: A Beginners' Guide to Elm and Data

Premium Course
44m
Premium Course
Zsolt Nagy, Feb 15

Introducing TypeScript

Premium Course
1h 19m
Premium Course
Donovan Hutchinson , Feb 07

Animating with CSS

Latest Books

Browse all 87 books
Premium Book
Ben Coleman

Designing UX: Prototyping

A prototype is worth a thousand words
Premium Book
Luke Hay

Researching UX: Analytics

Understanding is at the heart of good UX
Premium Book
Glenn Goodrich

Rails: Novice to Ninja

The ultimate beginner's guide to Rails!
Premium Book
Premium Book
Ben Coleman, Mar 07

Designing UX: Prototyping

Premium Book
Premium Book
Luke Hay, Jan 11

Researching UX: Analytics

Premium Book
Premium Book
Glenn Goodrich, Oct 31

Rails: Novice to Ninja

Recommended
Sponsors
Themes Store
Themes Store

Download our new SitePoint Base Theme. 100% FREE. GPL 2.0.

Minimal. Clean. Simple. Lightweight. Responsive. 100% Free. Open Source GPL 2.0. Take it for a spin.
SitePoint Themes, Dec 07
6 Comments
Java

Types Are Mightier than Tests

Functional programming can dramatically reduce the need for testing by using types to reduce the number of possible implementation choices.
Pierre-Yves Saumont, 2 days ago
Themes Store
Themes Store
Themes Store

Download our new SitePoint Base Theme. 100% FREE. GPL 2.0.

Minimal. Clean. Simple. Lightweight. Responsive. 100% Free. Open Source GPL 2.0. Take it for a spin.
Java
6 Comments
Java

Types Are Mightier than Tests

Functional programming can dramatically reduce the need for testing by using types to reduce the number of possible implementation choices.
Get the latest in Java, once a week, for free.