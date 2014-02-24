Arne is a developer, public speaker, programming coach, author and open-source contributor. With a passion for both human and programming languages, he has spent the last decade teaching and exploring the finer points of Ruby, LISP, Haskell, Mandarin Chinese, and others. When not hopping conferences or Pacific islands, he can be found at his home base in Berlin, brewing fine teas while pondering the future of open-source and the web.
Arne's articles
Functional Programming: Pure Functions
In the second of a two-part series on Functional Programming, learn about Pure and Composable functions, the benefits and tactics therein.
Functional Programming in Ruby: Value Objects
As Rubyists, what do we make of Functional Programming? Learn about Value Objects and decide for yourself.
Customizing Trello with Ruby
Customize Trello with the Trello API and Ruby. Create card counts, customized list headers, and take your Trello collaboration to the next level.
Mutation Testing with Mutant
Mutant is a mutation tester. It's job is to go thru tested code and deliberately introduce defects. This can flush out missing tests, solidify the codebase.
Ruby’s Pathname API
