Tim is a Canadian programming mentor, author, Senior Full Stack developer and founder of The Coders Lexicon. For the past 23+ years he has been specializing in web integrations, API design and system architecture for enterprises in multiple industries including telecommunications, travel and photonics. He spends his time helping other developers with their solutions and contributing over 14k posts covering not just the web, but desktop development as well. He can be found wandering the web through @MartyrsCry.