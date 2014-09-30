Creating Nice Alerts with sweetAlert
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article introduces sweetAlert, a library used for creating elegant alert messages.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This is a Learnable course covering Grunt, a task runner for JavaScript applications.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This article raises the question of why JavaScript is the right choice as the language of the Internet of Things.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article explains how to use the simple scrollReveal.js library.
By Sandeep Panda,
This article explores the basics of Node's readable and writable streams.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article creates a simple application that uses the Web Speech API to create an interactive form.
By Catherine Farman,
This article explains how you can use Grunt to automate performance testing.
By David Turnbull,
This article looks at some of the changes in Meteor 1.0.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article discusses Stellar.js, a jQuery plugin used to implement parallax scrolling.
By Lukas White,
This article explains how to send email using Node.js.
By Marcello La Rocca,
This article looks at some of the advanced features of Snap.svg.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article revisits the Screen Orientation API, which has recently undergone a number of breaking changes.
By Ravi,
This article provides pointers on mocking dependencies in AngularJS unit tests.
By Lukas White,
This article explores the pitfalls associated with working with phone numbers. It also shows some common ways of overcoming these pitfalls.
By David Turnbull,
This article explains how to recreate Opt-in Monster using jQuery and a couple plugins.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article looks at the new function syntax offered in ECMAScript 6. This includes arrow functions, parameter default values, and the rest parameter.
By Marcello La Rocca,
This article provides a primer on Snap.svg, a library for creating graphics.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article explores an experimental library named Saveba.js, which is used to save bandwidth on slow connections.
By Sandeep Panda,
This article shows how a simple note taking application can be built using React and the Flux pattern.
By Alexis Ulrich,
This article explores seven JavaScript libraries for creating visualizations.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This video will take you on a journey through the basics of how to read in canvas data dynamically using JavaScript.
By Preetish Panda,
This article covers the basics of app development on Firefox OS.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article provides an overview of the Set and WeakSet data types which are new in ECMAScript 6.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This article looks at JavaScript in contexts other than the web. Specifically, it looks at JavaScript's use in the Internet of Things (IoT).
By Sandeep Panda,
This article is a promo for the latest SitePoint AngularJS book, AngularJS: Novice to Ninja, written by Sandeep Panda.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
This article explores skeletal tracking using the Leap Motion.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article explores 5 JavaScript interview questions. It is a followup to a previous article including 5 JavaScript interview questions.
By Emre Guneyler,
This article demonstrates how the Sokoban game can be created using the Polymer library.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article looks at two new data types, Map and WeakMap, introduced in ECMAScript 6.
By Ravi,
This article explains how RequireJS can be used in AngularJS applications.