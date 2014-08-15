Learnable Screencast: Creating a Product Turntable with JavaScript
There are millions of shopping and product review sites on the web today. And almost all of them typically have static photographs of the products and devices that they offer. What if you could present 360 degree animated turntables of products with just a few simple lines of JavaScript and a set of 3D rendered or photographed images? That is precisely what we will cover in this video.
In this screencast you will learn how to take an image sequence and use a few lines of JavaScript to turn it into an animated turntable that you can easily embed on your site, without requiring any additional plugins or software.
When working on an actual project, one would require 3D modeled and rendered images of the product beforehand. These can also be photographed and the basic process is briefly described in the screencast. These resources have however been made available to you on GitHub.
Happy learning!
Sachin began dabbling with computers at the age of 14 when his Dad bought him a Sinclair Spectrum home computer. An early exposure to coding and an equal amount of passion for visual effects led him to step into both these industries. For the past 15 years, Sachin has been actively involved in the Techno-Creative education industry as an instructor and a curriculum designer. Having trained over 1000 students across two leading education brands in India, Sachin has also been instrumental in designing world class curricula, supervising internationally acclaimed & award winning student short films, fueling innovation and promoting the use of technology at his workplace, crafting brand identities and providing software-as-a-service solutions to corporates. A loving Dad, a world cuisine connoisseur and a budding writer, Sachin believes in perseverance, attention to detail and logic as mantras to a successful professional life.
