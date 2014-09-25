Craig McKeachie recently released the JavaScript Framework Guide: AngularJS, Backbone, and Ember. He blogs about web development and JavaScript at funnyant.com and hosts a podcast frontendcast.com. Craig has been a web developer for over 15 years and doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.
Craig's article
Anatomy of a JavaScript MV* Framework
JavaScript
By Craig McKeachie,
This article looks at some common features of JavaScript MV* frameworks. Various frameworks are compared and contrasted with respect to these features.