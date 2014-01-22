Emre's articles
Building a Chat Application with SignalR
By Emre Guneyler,
In this article, Emre Guneyler shows how to build a simple chat application using SignalR, an open source library for ASP.NET developers.
Building a Pacman Game With Bacon.js
By Emre Guneyler,
Emre introduces you to reactive programming by using Bacon.js to create a simplified version of the Pacman game.
Add Twitter Authentication to an Ember.js App with Torii
By Emre Guneyler,
Authentication is tricky, so why not have someone else handle it for you? Emre Guneyler shows you how to let users log in to your Ember.js app using Twitter
Building Sokoban with Polymer
By Emre Guneyler,
This article demonstrates how the Sokoban game can be created using the Polymer library.
Building a Library with RequireJS
By Emre Guneyler,
Emre Guneyler describes how RequireJS, a dependency management library, can be used to build a library using AMD modules and an application to use the library.
JavaScript Game Programming Using Phaser
By Emre Guneyler,
This article shows how a simple game skeleton is created using the Phaser engine.
A Chat Application Using Socket.IO
By Emre Guneyler,
This article shows how Socket.IO can be used to create a simple chat application.
Implementing Drag and Drop Using Backbone and EaselJS
By Emre Guneyler,
This article teaches readers how to integrate Backbone with EaselJS to implement a simple drag and drop enabled application.