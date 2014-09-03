Building a Chat App with node-webkit, Firebase, and AngularJS

In this post we are going to build a desktop based chat application named vTak. We will use node-webkit to power the core desktop app and Firebase as our realtime data store. We will be using a slush generator named slush-wean to scaffold a basic node-webkit/Express/Angular app. The final product will look something like the following figure.

The Application

As mentioned earlier, we are going to build a Chat application named vTak with node-webkit, Firebase, and Angular. vTak will allow the users to login by registering or by using social authentication providers like Twitter, Google, and Facebook. For this we will be leveraging Firebase’s Simple Login. Once the user is logged in, we will show a list of chat rooms to join. Once the user selects a room, we will connect the user to that room and fetch all the chat messages. Then then user can begin chatting.

Getting Started

To build the application base, we are going to leverage a slush generator named slush-wean . This will scaffold a basic node-webkit app for us with Express and Angular integration.

Create a new folder named vTak and open a new terminal/prompt here. First we will install gulp , slush and slush-wean globally using the following command:

$ npm i -g gulp slush slush-wean

To scaffold the wean app, run slush wean . Complete the scaffolding by entering the project name as vTak . Slush will take a moment to setup the project and download the required dependencies. To run the app, execute gulp run .

gulp run will trigger node-webkit-builder to fetch the required libraries to run the node-webkit app, so you need not worry about it. This is a one time process and will take up to 5 minutes. Once the download is completed, the dekstop app will launch.

When the app launches, you will see a splash screen for about 3 seconds and then the home page appears. If you checkout the scaffolded project, you should see the following structure:

. ├── app.js ├── gulpFile.js ├── index.html ├── package.json ├── public │ ├── css │ │ ├── app.css │ │ └── bootstrap.css │ ├── fonts │ │ ├── ... │ ├── js │ │ └── app.js │ ├── lib │ │ ├── angular-resource.min.js │ │ ├── angular-route.min.js │ │ ├── angular.min.js │ │ ├── bootstrap.min.js │ │ └── jquery.min.js │ └── partials │ └── head.html ├── routes │ └── index.js └── views └── index.ejs

A quick overview:

app.js : Express server configuration

gulpFile.js : Task runner

index.html : Application main page/splash screen

public folder : static resources (client side – our app will be developed here)

routes : Express routes

view : Initial view for our Angularjs application, served by Express

Our first step is to set up the authentication. To keep this post simple, I have written another post named node-webkit and Firebase – Simple and Social Authentication. You can follow the post to integrate authentication with our node-webkit app.

I will be continuing from the output of the above post. You can either build the app from the above post or you can clone the ng-auth folder from this repo. Once you clone/download the repo, clear the contents of the vTak folder and copy the contents of ng-auth to vTak .

Note: We are going to use the Angular version from the above post.

Once you copy the contents, run npm i to install dependencies. Next, open gulpFile.js and comment/uncomment the tasks as per your OS. Finally open /public/js/controllers.js and update line 5 to read:

var ref = new Firebase('https://nwkchatapp.firebaseio.com/');

If you wish, you can configure your own Firebase account. What ever approach you have followed, your final project structure should be:

And, when you run the app ( gulp run ), you should see the following login screen.

Continue Development

You can update the application name to vTak in index.html and package.json .

Next, we will download the required Firebase files. Download firebase.js, angularfire.min.js and firebase-simple-login.js and dump them inside the public/lib folder.

Update views/index.ejs as shown below.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html ng-app="ng-auth"> <head> <title>vTak</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/bootstrap.css"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/app.css"> <script src="lib/angular.min.js"></script> <script src="lib/angular-route.min.js"></script> <script src="lib/angular-resource.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="lib/firebase.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="lib/firebase-simple-login.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="lib/angularfire.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="lib/jquery.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="lib/bootstrap.min.js"></script> <script src="js/app.js"></script> <script src="js/factory.js"></script> <script src="js/controllers.js"></script> <script src="js/directives.js"></script> </head> </head> <body> <div class="container" ng-controller="AppCtrl"> <div ng-include src="'partials/head.html'"></div> <hr/> <ng-view></ng-view> </div> </body> </html>

Now, we will clean up the home page (the page the user is directed to following login) of the application a bit. Open public/partials/head.html and update it as shown below:

<div class="header" ng-controller="Toolbar"> <div class="btn-group pull-right"> <a href="#" class="btn btn-xs btn-default" ng-show="user" ng-click="logoutUser()">Logout</a> <button ng-click="minimize()" type="button" class="btn btn-default btn-xs"> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-minus"></span> </button> <button ng-click="toggleFullscreen()" type="button" class="btn btn-default btn-xs"> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-fullscreen"></span> </button> <button ng-click="close()" type="button" class="btn btn-default btn-xs"> <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-remove"></span> </button> </div> <h1>vTak</h1> </div>

We have moved the logout button from the body of the page to the header, next to the window action icons.

Next, open public/js/controllers.js and update the AppCtrl as shown below:

ngAuth.controller('AppCtrl', function($rootScope, $scope, $window, $firebaseSimpleLogin) { $rootScope.URL = 'https://nwkchatapp.firebaseio.com/'; var ref = new Firebase($rootScope.URL); $rootScope.authClient = $firebaseSimpleLogin(ref); $rootScope.redirect = function(user) { if ($window.location.href.indexOf('home') < 0) $window.location.assign('http://localhost:3000/#home'); if (user.provider == 'password') { user.name = user.email; user.img = '/img/user.png' } else if (user.provider == 'facebook') { user.name = user.displayName; user.img = user.thirdPartyUserData.picture.data.url; } else if (user.provider == 'twitter') { user.name = user.displayName; user.img = user.thirdPartyUserData.profile_image_url; } else if (user.provider == 'google') { user.name = user.displayName; user.img = user.thirdPartyUserData.picture; } $rootScope.user = user; }; $rootScope.$on('$firebaseSimpleLogin:login', function(e, user) { if (user) { $rootScope.redirect(user); } }); } )

There are two changes in this code. First, we have moved the Firebase URL to a variable. Second, we have unified the user object’s user name and image across multiple service providers. You can download the user image here.

Next, we will move the logout functionality into the Toolbar controller. Update the Toolbar controller in public/js/controllers.js like this:

controller('Toolbar', ['$rootScope', '$scope', 'Window', function($rootScope, $scope, Window) { $scope.minimize = function() { Window.minimize(); }; $scope.toggleFullscreen = function() { Window.toggleKioskMode(); }; $scope.close = function() { Window.close(); }; $scope.logoutUser = function() { $rootScope.user = ''; $rootScope.authClient.$logout(); }; } ])

If you re-run the app now, post login, you will see that the logout is moved to top. You will also see a logout in the center of the page, which we will deal with in a moment.

Now, we are going to work on the home page. When the user logs into vTak, we will show the user a list of chat rooms, and we will provide an option to create one of their own. We will update the markup of public/partials/home.html as shown below:

<div class="container" ng-controller="HomeCtrl"> <label class="pull-right welcome-panel" ng-show="user"> Welcome, <u> <span id="email">{{user.name}}</span></u> <img class="prof-img" ng-src="{{user.img}}" width="39" /> </label> <br/> <h3 class="room-head">Chat Rooms <a href="javascript:" class="btn btn-xs btn-primary" ng-hide="isNew == true" ng-click="isNew = true; roomName = ''; ">New Room</a> <input ng-show="isNew == true" class="input-sm form-control cust-text" type="text" ng-model="roomName" placeholder="Room Name" /> <a href="javascript:" ng-disabled="!roomName" ng-show="isNew == true" class="btn btn-xs btn-info" ng-click="newRoom()">Create</a> </h3> <input type="text" class="form-control" placeholder="Search Rooms" ng-model="search"> <div class="rooms"> <div ng-repeat="item in rooms | filter:search" class="room"> <h3>{{item.roomname}}</h3>By : {{item.createdby}} <a class="btn btn-primary btn-xs pull-right join-room" href="javascript:" ng-click="joinChat($index)">Join</a> <a class="btn btn-danger btn-xs pull-right" ng-show="user.name == item.createdby" ng-click="deleteRoom($index)">Delete</a> </div> <div class="room" ng-show="rooms.length == 0"> <h3>No Rooms Available. Create your own!</h3> </div> </div> </div>

One line 2, we show the user’s display name and profile image. We have gathered this information in the AppCtrl once the user is logged in.

once the user is logged in. On line 8, we provide a button to create a new room. Once the user clicks on it, we hide the create button and show a text box and save button. Once the user saves the room, it will appear in the list populated on line 16.

On line 14, we have a search bar, where a user can search the available rooms.

Also do notice line 19. if the current logged in user is same as the user who has created the room, we show the delete button.

Do notice that all the related JavaScript code will be handled in HomeCtrl . Open public/js/controllers.js and navigate to the very bottom to find the HomeCtrl . Update it as shown below:

.controller('HomeCtrl', function($rootScope, $scope, $firebase, $location) { var ref = new Firebase($rootScope.URL + 'chatRooms'); var sync = $firebase(ref); $scope.rooms = sync.$asArray(); $scope.newRoom = function() { sync.$push({ createdby: $rootScope.user.name, roomname: $scope.roomName, createddate: Date.now() }); $scope.isNew = false; }; $scope.deleteRoom = function(room) { sync.$remove($scope.rooms[room].$id); }; $scope.joinChat = function(room) { $location.path('/chat/' + $scope.rooms[room].$id); }; })

Line 2 – We create a new reference to the chatRooms and sync it on line 3.

and sync it on line 3. Line 4 – We query the Firebase datastore and populate all the rooms listed in chatRooms as an Array.

as an Array. Line 8 – When a user creates a new room, we use the push method to save the required details.

Line 15 – When a user deletes a room

Line 19 – When the user wants to join a room, we redirect them to a new path. (which we will create soon)

Finally, add the required styles. Open public/css/app.css and add the following classes:

body { overflow-x: hidden; } .room-head { margin-top: -35px; border-bottom: 2px solid #CCC; padding: 20px 20px 8px; } .prof-img { vertical-align: bottom; } .welcome-panel { padding-right: 20px; } .cust-text { width: 22%; display: initial; vertical-align: middle; margin-left: 11px; } .rooms,.messages { border: 1px solid #e8e7e8; margin: 20px; } .room { border: 1px solid #c7c7c7; margin-bottom: -1px; background: #fff; -webkit-transition: background .5s; padding: 10px; } .room:hover { background: #e6e6e6; } .join-room { margin-left: 5px; } .messages { height: 377px; overflow: auto; border: 1px solid #e8e7e8; } .message { border-bottom: 1px solid #c7c7c7; background: #fff; height: 75px; -webkit-transition: background .5s; padding: 3px 3px 3px 10px; } .message img { vertical-align: baseline; margin-right: 9px; } .chat-input { position: absolute; bottom: 0; width: 93%; text-align: center; margin-bottom: 14px; padding-left: 8px; } .back-btn { vertical-align: bottom; margin-left: 20px; }

Save all the files and re-run the app. If you have not logged out the last time, our authentication logic will take care of redirecting to the home page. You can click the ‘New Room button and create a new room . The newly created room will auto-magically appear in the list below.

If you wish to debug the application, you can set toolbar and frame to true in package.json .

Now that we have created a new room, let’s write the logic to join the room and begin chatting with all the users in it. For this, we will create a new route. Open public/js/app.js and add the following route:

$routeProvider.when('/chat/:roomid', { templateUrl: 'partials/chat.html', controller: 'ChatCtrl' });

Next, create a new file named chat.html inside the public/partials folder. This file has the template for the chat view. Update it as shown below:

<div class="container" ng-controller="ChatCtrl"> <label class="pull-right welcome-panel" ng-show="user"> <a href="/#/home" class="btn btn-info btn-xs back-btn">Back</a> Welcome, <u> <span id="email">{{user.name}}</span></u> <img class="prof-img" ng-src="{{user.img}}" width="39" /> </label> <br/> <h3 class="room-head">Welcome to {{roomInfo.roomname}}</h3> <div class="messages" scroll-glue> <div ng-repeat="msgs in chatMessages" class="message"> <h4> <img ng-src="{{msgs.userimg}}" width="20" />{{msgs.message}} </h4> <span>{{msgs.postedby}} <small class="text-muted">{{msgs.posteddate | date:'yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss'}}</small> </span> </div> <div class="message" ng-show="chatMessages && chatMessages.length == 0"> <h4>No message yet!</h4> </div> </div> <div class="chat-input"> <input type="text" class="form-control" placeholder="Send Message" ng-model="message" ng-keypress="sendMessage($event)" autofocus> </div> </div>

Things to notice:

Line 12 – will hold all the messages. Do notice the scroll-glue directive, which will take care of automatically scrolling the chat pane to the last message. (We will add and include this reference in a moment)

Line 26 – Input box to enter the message.

Now, download scroll-glue from here and dump it into the public/lib folder. Next, update public/js/app.js module dependencies as shown below.

var ngAuth = angular.module('ng-auth', ['ngRoute', 'ngResource', 'firebase', 'luegg.directives']).config(['$routeProvider', function($routeProvider) { $routeProvider.when('/', { templateUrl: 'partials/auth.html', controller: 'AuthCtrl' }); $routeProvider.when('/home', { templateUrl: 'partials/home.html', controller: 'HomeCtrl' }); $routeProvider.when('/chat/:roomid', { templateUrl: 'partials/chat.html', controller: 'ChatCtrl' }); $routeProvider.otherwise({ redirectTo: '/' }); } ]);

Update views/index.ejs to include scrollglue.js :

<script type="text/javascript" src="lib/scrollglue.js"></script>

In public/js/controllers.js , we will add the logic to manage the chat. Add the following code to the end of all controllers:

.controller('ChatCtrl', function($rootScope, $scope, $firebase, $routeParams) { // get room details var chatRoom = new Firebase($rootScope.URL + 'chatRooms/' + $routeParams.roomid); var roomSync = $firebase(chatRoom); $scope.roomInfo = roomSync.$asObject(); var msgsSync = $firebase(chatRoom.child('chatMessages')); $scope.chatMessages = msgsSync.$asArray(); $scope.sendMessage = function($event) { if (!($event.which == 13)) return; if ($scope.message.length == 0) return; msgsSync.$push({ postedby: $rootScope.user.name, message: $scope.message, posteddate: Date.now(), userimg: $rootScope.user.img }); $scope.message = ''; }; });

Things to notice:

Line 3 – We create a new Firebase reference to the Chat room

Lines 4 and 5 – We create an AngularFire reference and then sync it as an object

Line 7 – we create a reference to the chat messages object inside the chat room

Line 8 – We sync/fetch all the message

Line 14 – we push the chat message to the server, with some additional data.

Save all files and run the app. Now when you click on join, you should see the new view we have created. Add a new message and you can see the chat window update. If you want to test the chat out, (with the vTak app running) open a browser and navigate to http://localhost:3000 . Login with a service provider, same or different from the one you have already logged in and you can chat with yourself.

Simple and easy!!

Distributing the app

You can create native installers and distribute the app. Execute the following command to build an OSX installer:

$ gulp build-osx

Or, create a Windows installer using the following command:

$ gulp build-win

Or, create a Linux installer using the following command:

$ gulp build-linux

Conclusion

Hope you got a basic idea on how to build an end to end app using node-webkit and Firebase. You can find the complete code for this article on GitHub.

Thanks for reading. Comments are appreciated.